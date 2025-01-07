iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.95
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.12

2.76

2.94

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-95.37

-5.93

13.53

35.25

Raw materials

-0.12

0

-5.75

-0.87

As % of sales

99.5

0.07

195.55

33.69

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.35

-0.36

-0.42

As % of sales

232.02

12.88

12.35

16.26

Other costs

-0.3

-1.12

-0.2

-0.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

235.14

40.5

7.12

35.64

Operating profit

-0.59

1.28

-3.38

0.37

OPM

-466.67

46.53

-115.03

14.39

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.39

-0.36

Other income

0.04

0.12

0.09

0

Profit before tax

-0.57

1.39

-3.68

-0.01

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

0

-2.29

0.04

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.57

1.36

-3.68

-0.01

Exceptional items

-12.28

-0.94

1.96

0

Net profit

-12.86

0.42

-1.72

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-3,156.98

-124.34

15,285.29

-97.95

NPM

-10,039.48

15.19

-58.71

-0.43

