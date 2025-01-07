Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.12
2.76
2.94
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-95.37
-5.93
13.53
35.25
Raw materials
-0.12
0
-5.75
-0.87
As % of sales
99.5
0.07
195.55
33.69
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.35
-0.36
-0.42
As % of sales
232.02
12.88
12.35
16.26
Other costs
-0.3
-1.12
-0.2
-0.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
235.14
40.5
7.12
35.64
Operating profit
-0.59
1.28
-3.38
0.37
OPM
-466.67
46.53
-115.03
14.39
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.39
-0.36
Other income
0.04
0.12
0.09
0
Profit before tax
-0.57
1.39
-3.68
-0.01
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
0
-2.29
0.04
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.57
1.36
-3.68
-0.01
Exceptional items
-12.28
-0.94
1.96
0
Net profit
-12.86
0.42
-1.72
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-3,156.98
-124.34
15,285.29
-97.95
NPM
-10,039.48
15.19
-58.71
-0.43
