SectorRealty
Open₹9.13
Prev. Close₹9.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹9.13
Day's Low₹9.13
52 Week's High₹11.57
52 Week's Low₹2.8
Book Value₹1.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.07
25.07
25.07
25.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.09
-21.79
-21.39
-20.88
Net Worth
2.98
3.28
3.68
4.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.12
2.76
2.94
2.59
yoy growth (%)
-95.37
-5.93
13.53
35.25
Raw materials
-0.12
0
-5.75
-0.87
As % of sales
99.5
0.07
195.55
33.69
Employee costs
-0.29
-0.35
-0.36
-0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.57
1.39
-3.68
-0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-4.09
-1.89
-4.78
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.37
-5.93
13.53
35.25
Op profit growth
-146.4
-138.05
-1,007.47
33.01
EBIT growth
-140.39
-142.56
-1,042.12
41.66
Net profit growth
-3,156.98
-124.34
15,285.29
-97.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Guduru Satyanarayana
Non Executive Director
Kodali Vijaya Rani
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Saraswathi Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Prabhakar Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sripathi Ram Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinda
Independent Director
Muppuri Snehith
Reports by Quantum Build-Tech Ltd
Summary
Quantum Build-Tech Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Quantum Softech Limited on September 03, 1998. The Company changed its name from Quantum Softech Limited to Quantum Build-Tech Limited in October, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction of Residential Complexes.In 2006, the Company name changed in line with the activities in real estate and construction of residential buildings. The Company completed the construction of residential buildings at Dreamvalley gated residential colony along with two other builders & Land Owners Association. While continuing its software operations, the Company mainly concentrated on the new business activity of construction of housing projects.The Company had started business in Information Technology field also, but the same was stopped in July, 2019 as there were no orders etc., forthcoming and the MOU signed with Necx Private Limited was rendered futile.
The Quantum Build-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is ₹22.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is 0 and 8.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quantum Build-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is ₹2.8 and ₹11.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.32%, 3 Years at 10.08%, 1 Year at 128.19%, 6 Month at 159.33%, 3 Month at 148.27% and 1 Month at 11.76%.
