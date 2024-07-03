iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Share Price

9.13
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

  • Open9.13
  • Day's High9.13
  • 52 Wk High11.57
  • Prev. Close9.31
  • Day's Low9.13
  • 52 Wk Low 2.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.11
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.88
  • Div. Yield0
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

21 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.07

25.07

25.07

25.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.09

-21.79

-21.39

-20.88

Net Worth

2.98

3.28

3.68

4.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.12

2.76

2.94

2.59

yoy growth (%)

-95.37

-5.93

13.53

35.25

Raw materials

-0.12

0

-5.75

-0.87

As % of sales

99.5

0.07

195.55

33.69

Employee costs

-0.29

-0.35

-0.36

-0.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.57

1.39

-3.68

-0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-4.09

-1.89

-4.78

0.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.37

-5.93

13.53

35.25

Op profit growth

-146.4

-138.05

-1,007.47

33.01

EBIT growth

-140.39

-142.56

-1,042.12

41.66

Net profit growth

-3,156.98

-124.34

15,285.29

-97.95

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Guduru Satyanarayana

Non Executive Director

Kodali Vijaya Rani

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Saraswathi Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Prabhakar Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sripathi Ram Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinda

Independent Director

Muppuri Snehith

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

Summary

Quantum Build-Tech Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Quantum Softech Limited on September 03, 1998. The Company changed its name from Quantum Softech Limited to Quantum Build-Tech Limited in October, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction of Residential Complexes.In 2006, the Company name changed in line with the activities in real estate and construction of residential buildings. The Company completed the construction of residential buildings at Dreamvalley gated residential colony along with two other builders & Land Owners Association. While continuing its software operations, the Company mainly concentrated on the new business activity of construction of housing projects.The Company had started business in Information Technology field also, but the same was stopped in July, 2019 as there were no orders etc., forthcoming and the MOU signed with Necx Private Limited was rendered futile.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Quantum Build-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Quantum Build-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is ₹22.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is 0 and 8.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quantum Build-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is ₹2.8 and ₹11.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd?

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.32%, 3 Years at 10.08%, 1 Year at 128.19%, 6 Month at 159.33%, 3 Month at 148.27% and 1 Month at 11.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.94 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 76.06 %

