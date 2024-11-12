iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Board Meeting

7.96
(-1.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Quantum Build CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e.12.11.2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 8-1-405/A/66, Dream Valley, Near O.U. Colony, Shaikpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500008 India wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved. Kindly take it to your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda. We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e.28th AUgust, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company, Wherein the following items were considered, discussed and approved. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items of the agenda as attached. We are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. Kindly take it to your records. We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. 12.08.2024 at the registered Office of the Company wherein the following matters were considered, discussed and approved as attached. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 27th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and Audit Report issued by the Auditors. Outcome of the Board Meeting along with Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Quantum Build-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and approve the Unaudited-Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To take note of Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 3. To take note of Statement of Investors Complaints pursuant to Regulation 13(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 4. To take note of the Minutes of meeting of Independent Directors meeting held on 12th February 2024. 5. To take note of the Compliances under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 6. Any other matter related to compliance of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI- LODR with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the cited subject matter, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Quantum Build-Tech Limited was held on 12.02.2024 and the proceedings of meeting is attached herewith for reference (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

