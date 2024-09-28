In continuation to the filing of 26th Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 on 5th September, 2024, Please find attached the Corrigendum issued to the members with amendments in the Notice for the 26th Annual General Meeting. We request you to kindly take note of the above Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Para A, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 26th AGM of the Quantum Build-Tech Limited held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conference and Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM). This is for your information and records in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) With reference to the above mentioned subject matter, please find enclosed herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the 26th AGM of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM by VC/OAVM, issued by the Scrutinizer of the Meeting. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)