iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd AGM

8.12
(-1.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Quantum Build CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
In continuation to the filing of 26th Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 on 5th September, 2024, Please find attached the Corrigendum issued to the members with amendments in the Notice for the 26th Annual General Meeting. We request you to kindly take note of the above Pursuant to regulation 30 read with Para A, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, Please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 26th AGM of the Quantum Build-Tech Limited held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conference and Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM). This is for your information and records in compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) With reference to the above mentioned subject matter, please find enclosed herewith the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report of the 26th AGM of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM by VC/OAVM, issued by the Scrutinizer of the Meeting. Kindly take it to your records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Quantum Build: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quantum Build-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.