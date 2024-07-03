iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Company Summary

8.28
(-1.90%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd Summary

Quantum Build-Tech Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name of Quantum Softech Limited on September 03, 1998. The Company changed its name from Quantum Softech Limited to Quantum Build-Tech Limited in October, 2006. The Company is primarily engaged in Construction of Residential Complexes.In 2006, the Company name changed in line with the activities in real estate and construction of residential buildings. The Company completed the construction of residential buildings at Dreamvalley gated residential colony along with two other builders & Land Owners Association. While continuing its software operations, the Company mainly concentrated on the new business activity of construction of housing projects.The Company had started business in Information Technology field also, but the same was stopped in July, 2019 as there were no orders etc., forthcoming and the MOU signed with Necx Private Limited was rendered futile.

