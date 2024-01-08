8:5 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LIMITED (535719) RECORD DATE 08.01.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.20/- per share on RightsBbasis for every 05 (Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/01/2024 DR-691/2023-2024 Note: Issue Price of Rs.30/- per share to be payable as - An amount of Rs. 10/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 6.67 per Rights Equity Share) to be paid on Application and balance to be paid in 2 calls as determined by our Board at its sole discretion from time to time. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2024)