R J Bio-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.47
9.47
9.47
9.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.81
-50.65
-34.97
-30.81
Net Worth
-50.34
-41.18
-25.5
-21.34
Minority Interest
Debt
51.14
40.54
42.1
41.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.79
-0.64
16.6
20.16
Fixed Assets
1.53
1.75
1.72
1.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.74
-2.44
14.87
18.37
Inventories
0
1.26
14.24
13.67
Inventory Days
29.11
388.36
493.23
Sundry Debtors
0.28
0.83
7.37
10.02
Debtor Days
19.17
200.99
361.53
Other Current Assets
0.1
1.97
2.08
2.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.49
-2.9
-2.58
Creditor Days
11.32
79.09
93.08
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-6.01
-5.92
-5.06
Cash
0.01
0.05
0
0.02
Total Assets
0.8
-0.63
16.59
20.14
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.