iifl-logo
iifl-logo

R J Bio-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

3.43
(0.59%)
Apr 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Bio-Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.47

9.47

9.47

9.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.81

-50.65

-34.97

-30.81

Net Worth

-50.34

-41.18

-25.5

-21.34

Minority Interest

Debt

51.14

40.54

42.1

41.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.79

-0.64

16.6

20.16

Fixed Assets

1.53

1.75

1.72

1.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.74

-2.44

14.87

18.37

Inventories

0

1.26

14.24

13.67

Inventory Days

29.11

388.36

493.23

Sundry Debtors

0.28

0.83

7.37

10.02

Debtor Days

19.17

200.99

361.53

Other Current Assets

0.1

1.97

2.08

2.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.49

-2.9

-2.58

Creditor Days

11.32

79.09

93.08

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-6.01

-5.92

-5.06

Cash

0.01

0.05

0

0.02

Total Assets

0.8

-0.63

16.59

20.14

R J Bio-Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR R J Bio-Tech Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.