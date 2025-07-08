SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹3.43
Prev. Close₹3.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹3.43
Day's Low₹3.43
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-53.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.47
9.47
9.47
9.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-59.81
-50.65
-34.97
-30.81
Net Worth
-50.34
-41.18
-25.5
-21.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.79
13.38
10.11
8.88
yoy growth (%)
18.02
32.29
13.82
-43.53
Raw materials
-15.09
-6.21
-6.24
-7.77
As % of sales
95.58
46.42
61.77
87.52
Employee costs
-1.21
-2.06
-1.53
-1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.71
-4.24
-11.53
-11.93
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-16.13
-3.3
-7.22
-12.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.02
32.29
13.82
-43.53
Op profit growth
262.36
-52.8
-6.43
-29.3
EBIT growth
266.82
-53.14
-8.09
-29.86
Net profit growth
277.3
-63.95
-44.47
38.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,098.95
|90.9
|1,08,744.81
|276.9
|0.75
|3,354.16
|171.89
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
894.25
|129.41
|11,940.73
|30.15
|0.56
|447.9
|89
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,554.8
|20.11
|2,119.19
|19.31
|0.58
|149.07
|407.3
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
926.65
|38.67
|1,669.43
|10.43
|0.41
|128.82
|139.19
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
2,586.95
|35.89
|1,379.71
|21.31
|0.56
|155.65
|375.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Komal Manoharlal Motiani
Additional Director
Krati Garg
Company Secretary
Aditi Jain
Director
DIPAK KANJI VIRAMGAMA
Managing Director
HARSHIL CHANDRESHBHAI PATNI
Siddharth Arcade Opp.Holiday,
Camp Railway Station Road,
Maharashtra - 431005
Tel: 91-240-2354913/17
Website: http://www.rjbiotech.com
Email: info@rjbiotech.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
RJ Biotech Limited is an Aurangabad based agri-biotechnology company focusing on crop genetics and developing superior hybrids. The Company headed by the founder Promoter, Mr.Raghavendra Joshi, is pre...
Read More
Reports by R J Bio-Tech Ltd
