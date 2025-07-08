iifl-logo
R J Bio-Tech Ltd Share Price Live

3.43
(0.59%)
Apr 1, 2024

  • Open3.43
  • Day's High3.43
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.41
  • Day's Low3.43
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-53.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

R J Bio-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

R J Bio-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

R J Bio-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R J Bio-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2022Sep-2021Mar-2021Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.31%

Non-Promoter- 39.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R J Bio-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.47

9.47

9.47

9.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-59.81

-50.65

-34.97

-30.81

Net Worth

-50.34

-41.18

-25.5

-21.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.79

13.38

10.11

8.88

yoy growth (%)

18.02

32.29

13.82

-43.53

Raw materials

-15.09

-6.21

-6.24

-7.77

As % of sales

95.58

46.42

61.77

87.52

Employee costs

-1.21

-2.06

-1.53

-1.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.71

-4.24

-11.53

-11.93

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.15

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-16.13

-3.3

-7.22

-12.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.02

32.29

13.82

-43.53

Op profit growth

262.36

-52.8

-6.43

-29.3

EBIT growth

266.82

-53.14

-8.09

-29.86

Net profit growth

277.3

-63.95

-44.47

38.28

No Record Found

R J Bio-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

1,098.95

90.91,08,744.81276.90.753,354.16171.89

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

894.25

129.4111,940.7330.150.56447.989

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,554.8

20.112,119.1919.310.58149.07407.3

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

926.65

38.671,669.4310.430.41128.82139.19

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

2,586.95

35.891,379.7121.310.56155.65375.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R J Bio-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Komal Manoharlal Motiani

Additional Director

Krati Garg

Company Secretary

Aditi Jain

Director

DIPAK KANJI VIRAMGAMA

Managing Director

HARSHIL CHANDRESHBHAI PATNI

Registered Office

Siddharth Arcade Opp.Holiday,

Camp Railway Station Road,

Maharashtra - 431005

Tel: 91-240-2354913/17

Website: http://www.rjbiotech.com

Email: info@rjbiotech.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

RJ Biotech Limited is an Aurangabad based agri-biotechnology company focusing on crop genetics and developing superior hybrids. The Company headed by the founder Promoter, Mr.Raghavendra Joshi, is pre...
Reports by R J Bio-Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the R J Bio-Tech Ltd share price today?

The R J Bio-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of R J Bio-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R J Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹3.25 Cr. as of 01 Apr ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of R J Bio-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R J Bio-Tech Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 01 Apr ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R J Bio-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R J Bio-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R J Bio-Tech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Apr ‘24

What is the CAGR of R J Bio-Tech Ltd?

R J Bio-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.99%, 3 Years at -24.59%, 1 Year at -26.39%, 6 Month at -21.33%, 3 Month at -21.15% and 1 Month at 1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R J Bio-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R J Bio-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.68 %

