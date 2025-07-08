R J Bio-Tech Ltd Summary

RJ Biotech Limited is an Aurangabad based agri-biotechnology company focusing on crop genetics and developing superior hybrids. The Company headed by the founder Promoter, Mr.Raghavendra Joshi, is presently engaged in research, crop improvement, production and marketing of superior quality hybrid seeds in 6 field crops and 15 vegetable crops. Incorporated on December 28, 2005, RJ Biotech promote various agro related sectors like poultry breeding, granulated mixed fertilizers, water soluble fertilizers, neem based natural pesticides, organic manure etc. It is one of the group companies of RJ Group, an Aurangabad based business conglomerate.The Company is being driven by strong research backed growth strategy. It has over 45 acres of farm area for R&D activity and an array of in house capabilities and state-of-the art R&D infrastructure facilities which include Grow-out Test (GoT) centers, open poly houses, control poly houses, screen houses and cold chamber for germplasm storage etc. At present, the Company has a collection of more than 2700 varieties of germplasm in various crops.Currently, the company has operations in 07 states through strong network of distributors and dealers. It is focusing on building long-standing relationships with major distributors who focus on providing better services to the grower. In addition to this, it has a potential seed production team spread in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu production centers of the country to produce high quantum quality hybrid seed of mandate crops.The Company has a business network in states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Karnataka. The business network involves nearly 250-300 dealers, 300-350 distributors and 1000-1500 sub dealers dedicating efforts to distribute quality assured seed to customers. A key element of production infrastructure is tie-ups with production farmers. RJ Biotech has access to over 2500 seed growers and around 5000 acres of production area through its 30 organizers. It work two processing plants with aggregate capacity of 45000 MT per annum, three product testing locations and has a storage facility of more than 40,000 square feet.