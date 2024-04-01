Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,098.95
|90.9
|1,08,744.81
|276.9
|0.75
|3,354.16
|171.89
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
894.25
|129.41
|11,940.73
|30.15
|0.56
|447.9
|89
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,554.8
|20.11
|2,119.19
|19.31
|0.58
|149.07
|407.3
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
926.65
|38.67
|1,669.43
|10.43
|0.41
|128.82
|139.19
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
2,586.95
|35.89
|1,379.71
|21.31
|0.56
|155.65
|375.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.