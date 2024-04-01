R J Bio-Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.71
-4.24
-11.53
-11.93
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-16.13
-3.3
-7.22
-12.93
Other operating items
Operating
-28.93
-7.64
-18.9
-25.16
Capital expenditure
0.11
0.06
0.05
-0.11
Free cash flow
-28.82
-7.57
-18.85
-25.27
Equity raised
-69.93
-61.62
-38.55
2.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.84
11.36
14.75
10.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-89.92
-57.84
-42.66
-11.79
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.