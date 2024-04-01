Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15.79
13.38
10.11
8.88
yoy growth (%)
18.02
32.29
13.82
-43.53
Raw materials
-15.09
-6.21
-6.24
-7.77
As % of sales
95.58
46.42
61.77
87.52
Employee costs
-1.21
-2.06
-1.53
-1.57
As % of sales
7.71
15.45
15.15
17.67
Other costs
-12.09
-8.58
-9.71
-7.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.58
64.14
96.01
83.53
Operating profit
-12.61
-3.48
-7.37
-7.88
OPM
-79.88
-26.02
-72.94
-88.73
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
-0.3
Interest expense
0
-0.78
-4.13
-3.88
Other income
0
0.11
0.13
0.14
Profit before tax
-12.71
-4.24
-11.53
-11.93
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.71
-4.24
-11.53
-11.93
Exceptional items
-2.96
0.09
0
-8.83
Net profit
-15.68
-4.15
-11.53
-20.76
yoy growth (%)
277.3
-63.95
-44.47
38.28
NPM
-99.27
-31.05
-113.98
-233.66
