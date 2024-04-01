iifl-logo
R J Bio-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.43
(0.59%)
Apr 1, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

15.79

13.38

10.11

8.88

yoy growth (%)

18.02

32.29

13.82

-43.53

Raw materials

-15.09

-6.21

-6.24

-7.77

As % of sales

95.58

46.42

61.77

87.52

Employee costs

-1.21

-2.06

-1.53

-1.57

As % of sales

7.71

15.45

15.15

17.67

Other costs

-12.09

-8.58

-9.71

-7.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.58

64.14

96.01

83.53

Operating profit

-12.61

-3.48

-7.37

-7.88

OPM

-79.88

-26.02

-72.94

-88.73

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.15

-0.3

Interest expense

0

-0.78

-4.13

-3.88

Other income

0

0.11

0.13

0.14

Profit before tax

-12.71

-4.24

-11.53

-11.93

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.71

-4.24

-11.53

-11.93

Exceptional items

-2.96

0.09

0

-8.83

Net profit

-15.68

-4.15

-11.53

-20.76

yoy growth (%)

277.3

-63.95

-44.47

38.28

NPM

-99.27

-31.05

-113.98

-233.66

R J Bio-Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

