Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.36
50.36
25.18
25.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.19
4.8
29.26
4.02
Net Worth
50.55
55.16
54.44
29.2
Minority Interest
Debt
42.43
22.78
10.48
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
92.98
77.94
64.92
29.69
Fixed Assets
3.41
5.1
2.88
1.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.07
0.53
0.55
Networking Capital
88.12
72.4
61.25
27.2
Inventories
49.57
42.89
23.06
19.63
Inventory Days
193.03
8,064.09
Sundry Debtors
0.31
0.01
0.01
0.01
Debtor Days
0.08
4.1
Other Current Assets
85.15
77.42
72.27
36.16
Sundry Creditors
-3.23
-3.83
-1.37
-0.85
Creditor Days
11.46
349.18
Other Current Liabilities
-43.68
-44.09
-32.72
-27.75
Cash
1.28
0.37
0.26
0.52
Total Assets
92.98
77.94
64.92
29.7
