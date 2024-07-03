Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹3.05
Prev. Close₹3.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.64
Day's High₹3.06
Day's Low₹2.97
52 Week's High₹4.78
52 Week's Low₹2.81
Book Value₹1.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.36
50.36
25.18
25.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.19
4.8
29.26
4.02
Net Worth
50.55
55.16
54.44
29.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.6
0.88
3.86
9.98
yoy growth (%)
4,807.57
-77
-61.29
80.84
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.63
-1.97
-2.45
As % of sales
0.27
71.64
51.14
24.58
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.18
-1.18
-0.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.33
-3.03
-1.97
1.04
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.55
-0.59
-0.58
Tax paid
-7.1
0.12
0.06
-0.4
Working capital
-5.93
-5.21
-11.32
4.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4,807.57
-77
-61.29
80.84
Op profit growth
-1,442.62
81.43
-247.79
-443.87
EBIT growth
-1,182.07
55
-242.74
3.86
Net profit growth
-966.54
52.58
-401.52
-37.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.11
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.11
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Ashish P Patel
Non Executive Director
Jahnavi A Patel
Non Executive Director
Alok Vaidya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Pandya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tusharkumar Kalidas Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nirav V. Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khyati Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radhe Developers (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 3 Feb.86, Radhe Developers India was promoted by Ashish Patel and Prafulbhai Patel.The company is in the business of construction and estate development activities.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to strengthen the capital base and to fund construction activities for residential and commercial complexes and to broad-base the equity.The company diversify into bio-technological activities and to implement the above project it had acquired 100% stake of M/s Patel Agro Farm Pvt Ltd.
Read More
The Radhe Developers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhe Developers India Ltd is ₹157.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radhe Developers India Ltd is 0 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhe Developers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhe Developers India Ltd is ₹2.81 and ₹4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radhe Developers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at -41.74%, 1 Year at -22.98%, 6 Month at -19.74%, 3 Month at -2.24% and 1 Month at -1.29%.
