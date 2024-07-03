iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Share Price

3
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.05
  • Day's High3.06
  • 52 Wk High4.78
  • Prev. Close3.05
  • Day's Low2.97
  • 52 Wk Low 2.81
  • Turnover (lac)1.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 52.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.36

50.36

25.18

25.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.19

4.8

29.26

4.02

Net Worth

50.55

55.16

54.44

29.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.6

0.88

3.86

9.98

yoy growth (%)

4,807.57

-77

-61.29

80.84

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.63

-1.97

-2.45

As % of sales

0.27

71.64

51.14

24.58

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.18

-1.18

-0.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.33

-3.03

-1.97

1.04

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.55

-0.59

-0.58

Tax paid

-7.1

0.12

0.06

-0.4

Working capital

-5.93

-5.21

-11.32

4.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4,807.57

-77

-61.29

80.84

Op profit growth

-1,442.62

81.43

-247.79

-443.87

EBIT growth

-1,182.07

55

-242.74

3.86

Net profit growth

-966.54

52.58

-401.52

-37.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.11

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.11

0.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Ashish P Patel

Non Executive Director

Jahnavi A Patel

Non Executive Director

Alok Vaidya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Pandya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tusharkumar Kalidas Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nirav V. Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khyati Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 3 Feb.86, Radhe Developers India was promoted by Ashish Patel and Prafulbhai Patel.The company is in the business of construction and estate development activities.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to strengthen the capital base and to fund construction activities for residential and commercial complexes and to broad-base the equity.The company diversify into bio-technological activities and to implement the above project it had acquired 100% stake of M/s Patel Agro Farm Pvt Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Radhe Developers India Ltd share price today?

The Radhe Developers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radhe Developers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radhe Developers India Ltd is ₹157.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radhe Developers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radhe Developers India Ltd is 0 and 2.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radhe Developers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radhe Developers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radhe Developers India Ltd is ₹2.81 and ₹4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radhe Developers India Ltd?

Radhe Developers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at -41.74%, 1 Year at -22.98%, 6 Month at -19.74%, 3 Month at -2.24% and 1 Month at -1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radhe Developers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radhe Developers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.16 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 54.80 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

