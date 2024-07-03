Summary

Incorporated on 3 Feb.86, Radhe Developers India was promoted by Ashish Patel and Prafulbhai Patel.The company is in the business of construction and estate development activities.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.95 to strengthen the capital base and to fund construction activities for residential and commercial complexes and to broad-base the equity.The company diversify into bio-technological activities and to implement the above project it had acquired 100% stake of M/s Patel Agro Farm Pvt Ltd.

