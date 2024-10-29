Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 to inter alia transact the Following Business: To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; and To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. This is with reference to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. October 29, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday October 19 2024 inter alia to transect and consider the following business: In continuation of our letter dated October 16, 2024 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, considered and approved the following business: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (as amended), the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, October 01, 2024, inter alia, discussed and transacted the following business items: Read less.. Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of 20143920 Equity Shares Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 08th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12.10 P.M. has considered and approved: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 05 2024 to inter alia transact the Following Business: In continuation of our letter dated July 29, 2024 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, considered and approved the following businesses: Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 to inter alia transact the Following Business: In continuation of our letter dated May 24, 2024, and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia considered and approved the followings: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024