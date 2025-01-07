Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
43.6
0.88
3.86
9.98
yoy growth (%)
4,807.57
-77
-61.29
80.84
Raw materials
-0.12
-0.63
-1.97
-2.45
As % of sales
0.27
71.64
51.14
24.58
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.18
-1.18
-0.85
As % of sales
2.98
133.2
30.59
8.53
Other costs
-9.42
-1.5
-2.05
-5.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.61
169.75
53.04
57.76
Operating profit
32.75
-2.43
-1.34
0.9
OPM
75.12
-274.6
-34.79
9.11
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.55
-0.59
-0.58
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
-0.31
Other income
0.01
0
0
1.03
Profit before tax
32.33
-3.03
-1.97
1.04
Taxes
-7.1
0.12
0.06
-0.4
Tax rate
-21.97
-4.11
-3.19
-39.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
25.23
-2.91
-1.9
0.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
25.23
-2.91
-1.9
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-966.54
52.58
-401.52
-37.45
NPM
57.86
-327.72
-49.37
6.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.