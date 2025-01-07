iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.99
(-0.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

43.6

0.88

3.86

9.98

yoy growth (%)

4,807.57

-77

-61.29

80.84

Raw materials

-0.12

-0.63

-1.97

-2.45

As % of sales

0.27

71.64

51.14

24.58

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.18

-1.18

-0.85

As % of sales

2.98

133.2

30.59

8.53

Other costs

-9.42

-1.5

-2.05

-5.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.61

169.75

53.04

57.76

Operating profit

32.75

-2.43

-1.34

0.9

OPM

75.12

-274.6

-34.79

9.11

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.55

-0.59

-0.58

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.31

Other income

0.01

0

0

1.03

Profit before tax

32.33

-3.03

-1.97

1.04

Taxes

-7.1

0.12

0.06

-0.4

Tax rate

-21.97

-4.11

-3.19

-39.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

25.23

-2.91

-1.9

0.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

25.23

-2.91

-1.9

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-966.54

52.58

-401.52

-37.45

NPM

57.86

-327.72

-49.37

6.33

Radhe Develop. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Radhe Developers (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.