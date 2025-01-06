iifl-logo-icon 1
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Radhe Develop. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.33

-3.03

-1.97

1.04

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.55

-0.59

-0.58

Tax paid

-7.1

0.12

0.06

-0.4

Working capital

-5.93

-5.21

-11.32

4.91

Other operating items

Operating

18.94

-8.67

-13.82

4.95

Capital expenditure

1.18

-2.18

0.91

-0.08

Free cash flow

20.12

-10.85

-12.91

4.86

Equity raised

8.04

13.86

17.71

16.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.81

0.55

1.3

9.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.98

3.55

6.1

30.5

