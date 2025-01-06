Radhe Developers (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.33
-3.03
-1.97
1.04
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.55
-0.59
-0.58
Tax paid
-7.1
0.12
0.06
-0.4
Working capital
-5.93
-5.21
-11.32
4.91
Other operating items
Operating
18.94
-8.67
-13.82
4.95
Capital expenditure
1.18
-2.18
0.91
-0.08
Free cash flow
20.12
-10.85
-12.91
4.86
Equity raised
8.04
13.86
17.71
16.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.81
0.55
1.3
9.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.98
3.55
6.1
30.5
