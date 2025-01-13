iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajnish Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

1.17
(-4.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnish Wellness Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76.85

76.85

10.52

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.14

6.13

11.6

17.05

Net Worth

83.99

82.98

22.12

21.72

Minority Interest

Debt

4.92

10.18

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

88.91

93.16

22.12

21.72

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.05

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

88.61

92.75

21.14

21.52

Inventories

9.27

3.75

2.1

1.1

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

33.66

20.19

16.2

16.8

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

63.04

74.54

15.82

16.41

Sundry Creditors

-15.13

-3.57

-1.13

-2.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.23

-2.16

-11.85

-10.7

Cash

0.24

0.34

0.91

0.18

Total Assets

88.91

93.18

22.12

21.74

Rajnish Wellness : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnish Wellness Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.