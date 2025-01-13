Rajnish Wellness Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76.85
76.85
10.52
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.14
6.13
11.6
17.05
Net Worth
83.99
82.98
22.12
21.72
Minority Interest
Debt
4.92
10.18
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
88.91
93.16
22.12
21.72
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.05
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
88.61
92.75
21.14
21.52
Inventories
9.27
3.75
2.1
1.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
33.66
20.19
16.2
16.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
63.04
74.54
15.82
16.41
Sundry Creditors
-15.13
-3.57
-1.13
-2.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.23
-2.16
-11.85
-10.7
Cash
0.24
0.34
0.91
0.18
Total Assets
88.91
93.18
22.12
21.74
