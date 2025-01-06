iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajnish Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.42
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Rajnish Wellness FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.61

5.87

3.63

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-1.63

-1.2

Working capital

0.43

2.08

16.97

5.94

Other operating items

Operating

1.41

21.14

8.32

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.07

0.11

Free cash flow

1.41

21.21

8.43

Equity raised

35.11

17.19

4.49

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.83

9.49

5.01

4.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.02

43.41

17.14

