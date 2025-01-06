Rajnish Wellness Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
5.87
3.63
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
0
-1.63
-1.2
Working capital
0.43
2.08
16.97
5.94
Other operating items
Operating
1.41
21.14
8.32
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.07
0.11
Free cash flow
1.41
21.21
8.43
Equity raised
35.11
17.19
4.49
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.83
9.49
5.01
4.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.02
43.41
17.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.