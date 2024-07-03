Summary

Rajnish Wellness Limited was originally incorporated on June 13, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Rajnish Hot Deals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 01, 2018 and was renamed to Rajnish Wellness Limited on February 09, 2018.The Company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products. The Companys major focus area is sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentratedon ayuvedic products. Company is exploring ethical market in sexual wellness and energy revitalization category. Recently, the company newly launched Play win spary in this category. The Company has a competitive price advantage as compared to others competitors as we are focused with Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets. It has a strong hold in Maharasthra, Uttar Pardesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and West Bengal. The products are available in all major medical stores in these states.The Company run on asset light model and owns all the brands unders its name. Rajnish is sourcing its all products from dedicated manufactrurers since inception. It has outsourced all its manufacturin

