Rajnish Wellness Ltd Share Price

1.43
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.5
  • Day's High1.5
  • 52 Wk High12.19
  • Prev. Close1.48
  • Day's Low1.41
  • 52 Wk Low 1.4
  • Turnover (lac)57.49
  • P/E148
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.09
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajnish Wellness Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rajnish Wellness Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajnish Wellness Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajnish Wellness Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 83.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajnish Wellness Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

76.85

76.85

10.52

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.14

6.13

11.6

17.05

Net Worth

83.99

82.98

22.12

21.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.74

41.66

27.49

yoy growth (%)

-67

51.53

8.7

Raw materials

-7.92

-13.85

-10.32

As % of sales

57.61

33.24

37.56

Employee costs

-0.51

-1.2

-1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.61

5.87

3.63

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

Tax paid

0

-1.63

-1.2

Working capital

0.43

2.08

16.97

5.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67

51.53

8.7

Op profit growth

-97.93

97.54

180.52

EBIT growth

-95.96

53.39

277.52

Net profit growth

-114.37

73.99

281.08

No Record Found

Rajnish Wellness Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajnish Wellness Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajnishkumar Surendra Prasad Singh

Non Executive Director

Shalini Vijendra Mishra

Independent Director

Madhukar Devappa Imade

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Additional Director

Swati jain

Additional Director

Saloni Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ANUPMA KASHYAP

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajnish Wellness Ltd

Summary

Rajnish Wellness Limited was originally incorporated on June 13, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Rajnish Hot Deals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 01, 2018 and was renamed to Rajnish Wellness Limited on February 09, 2018.The Company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products. The Companys major focus area is sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentratedon ayuvedic products. Company is exploring ethical market in sexual wellness and energy revitalization category. Recently, the company newly launched Play win spary in this category. The Company has a competitive price advantage as compared to others competitors as we are focused with Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets. It has a strong hold in Maharasthra, Uttar Pardesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and West Bengal. The products are available in all major medical stores in these states.The Company run on asset light model and owns all the brands unders its name. Rajnish is sourcing its all products from dedicated manufactrurers since inception. It has outsourced all its manufacturin
Company FAQs

What is the Rajnish Wellness Ltd share price today?

The Rajnish Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is ₹109.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajnish Wellness Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is 148 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnish Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is ₹1.4 and ₹12.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajnish Wellness Ltd?

Rajnish Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.38%, 3 Years at 29.59%, 1 Year at -85.20%, 6 Month at -70.16%, 3 Month at -58.89% and 1 Month at -15.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajnish Wellness Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.24 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 83.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnish Wellness Ltd

