SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.49
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.41
52 Week's High₹12.19
52 Week's Low₹1.4
Book Value₹1.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.89
P/E148
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
76.85
76.85
10.52
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.14
6.13
11.6
17.05
Net Worth
83.99
82.98
22.12
21.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.74
41.66
27.49
yoy growth (%)
-67
51.53
8.7
Raw materials
-7.92
-13.85
-10.32
As % of sales
57.61
33.24
37.56
Employee costs
-0.51
-1.2
-1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.61
5.87
3.63
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
Tax paid
0
-1.63
-1.2
Working capital
0.43
2.08
16.97
5.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67
51.53
8.7
Op profit growth
-97.93
97.54
180.52
EBIT growth
-95.96
53.39
277.52
Net profit growth
-114.37
73.99
281.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajnishkumar Surendra Prasad Singh
Non Executive Director
Shalini Vijendra Mishra
Independent Director
Madhukar Devappa Imade
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Additional Director
Swati jain
Additional Director
Saloni Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ANUPMA KASHYAP
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajnish Wellness Ltd
Summary
Rajnish Wellness Limited was originally incorporated on June 13, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Rajnish Hot Deals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 01, 2018 and was renamed to Rajnish Wellness Limited on February 09, 2018.The Company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products. The Companys major focus area is sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentratedon ayuvedic products. Company is exploring ethical market in sexual wellness and energy revitalization category. Recently, the company newly launched Play win spary in this category. The Company has a competitive price advantage as compared to others competitors as we are focused with Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets. It has a strong hold in Maharasthra, Uttar Pardesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and West Bengal. The products are available in all major medical stores in these states.The Company run on asset light model and owns all the brands unders its name. Rajnish is sourcing its all products from dedicated manufactrurers since inception. It has outsourced all its manufacturin
Read More
The Rajnish Wellness Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is ₹109.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is 148 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajnish Wellness Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajnish Wellness Ltd is ₹1.4 and ₹12.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajnish Wellness Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.38%, 3 Years at 29.59%, 1 Year at -85.20%, 6 Month at -70.16%, 3 Month at -58.89% and 1 Month at -15.91%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.