AGM 24/09/2024 In continuation to our submission on 21st August, 2024, regarding holding of the board meeting of Rajnish Wellness Limited (the Company) and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered, approved and recommended the business items as provided in the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceedings of the 9th Annual General Meeting of Rajnish Wellness Limited held today i.e. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means Please refer attached file for detailed disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report of the 9th Annual general Meeting held on September 24. 2024. Declaration of Voting Results on the Resolution passed at the 9th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)