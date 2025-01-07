Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.74
41.66
27.49
yoy growth (%)
-67
51.53
8.7
Raw materials
-7.92
-13.85
-10.32
As % of sales
57.61
33.24
37.56
Employee costs
-0.51
-1.2
-1
As % of sales
3.73
2.88
3.64
Other costs
-5.17
-20.09
-12.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.67
48.22
46.78
Operating profit
0.13
6.51
3.29
OPM
0.97
15.64
11.99
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.88
-0.87
-0.76
Other income
0.19
0.29
1.15
Profit before tax
-0.61
5.87
3.63
Taxes
0
-1.63
-1.2
Tax rate
-1.3
-27.85
-33.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.6
4.23
2.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.6
4.23
2.43
yoy growth (%)
-114.37
73.99
281.08
NPM
-4.42
10.16
8.85
