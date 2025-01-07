iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajnish Wellness Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.39
(-2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajnish Wellness Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.74

41.66

27.49

yoy growth (%)

-67

51.53

8.7

Raw materials

-7.92

-13.85

-10.32

As % of sales

57.61

33.24

37.56

Employee costs

-0.51

-1.2

-1

As % of sales

3.73

2.88

3.64

Other costs

-5.17

-20.09

-12.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.67

48.22

46.78

Operating profit

0.13

6.51

3.29

OPM

0.97

15.64

11.99

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.88

-0.87

-0.76

Other income

0.19

0.29

1.15

Profit before tax

-0.61

5.87

3.63

Taxes

0

-1.63

-1.2

Tax rate

-1.3

-27.85

-33.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.6

4.23

2.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.6

4.23

2.43

yoy growth (%)

-114.37

73.99

281.08

NPM

-4.42

10.16

8.85

