Rajnish Wellness Ltd Summary

Rajnish Wellness Limited was originally incorporated on June 13, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Rajnish Hot Deals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on February 01, 2018 and was renamed to Rajnish Wellness Limited on February 09, 2018.The Company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products. The Companys major focus area is sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentratedon ayuvedic products. Company is exploring ethical market in sexual wellness and energy revitalization category. Recently, the company newly launched Play win spary in this category. The Company has a competitive price advantage as compared to others competitors as we are focused with Tier I, Tier II and Tier III markets. It has a strong hold in Maharasthra, Uttar Pardesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and West Bengal. The products are available in all major medical stores in these states.The Company run on asset light model and owns all the brands unders its name. Rajnish is sourcing its all products from dedicated manufactrurers since inception. It has outsourced all its manufacturing needs to various suppliers who are expert in particular product in India which enables company to adhere to the required specifications and quality in stipulated time.The Company has product portfolio that covers major products including ayurvedic medicines, personal care products, sexual wellness and energy revitalization items etc. The Company sells its personal care products under brand name PlayWin Capsules , PlayWin Condom, Rajnish Lotion, Rajnish Plus Lotion, Play Win Spray, PlayWin Plus Capsules, PlaWin Oil, PlayWin F Capsule, Kasaav Powder, SudantaDantManjan, Mithohar Liquid, Mithohar Tablets, Madamrit Hair Shampoo, Madamrit Hair Oil, Madamrit Hair Capsule and Pia Lo Herbs. The Company has expanded its reach to virtually every corner of India by continuously marketing, selling and advertising its products through various marketing channels i.e, Telemarketing, advertisements in the newspaper, hoardings, TV Channels and many more. Companys products are having very strong recall value. Still it is a constant endeavor of the Company to spread itself at the unrepresented areas through appointment of new distributors.The Company launched a new brand Rajnish Lotion which is a remedy for itching, in Maharashtra in 2018. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 12,61,200 Equity Shares by raising equity capital of Rs 11.98 Crores in June, 2018.