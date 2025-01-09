Rajnish Wellness Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE E TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

Introduction:

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications. The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume after evolving over time into a thriving industry growing at a CAGR of 9.43% since the past nine years. Generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics are some of the major segments of the Indian pharma industry. India has the most number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that are in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and has 500 API producers that make for around 8% of the worldwide API market.

Indian pharmaceutical sector supplies over 50% of global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic demand in the US and 25% of all medicine in the UK. The domestic pharmaceutical industry includes a network of 3,000 drug companies and ~10,500 manufacturing units. India enjoys an important position in the global pharmaceuticals sector. The country also has a large pool of scientists and engineers with a potential to steer the industry ahead to greater heights. Presently, over 80% of the antiretroviral drugs used globally to combat AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) are supplied by Indian pharmaceutical firms. India is rightfully known as the "pharmacy of the world" due to the low cost and high quality of its medicines.

According to a recent EY FICCI report, as there has been a growing consensus over providing new innovative therapies to patients, Indian pharmaceutical market is estimated to touch US$ 130 billion in value by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, the global market size of pharmaceutical products is estimated to cross over the US$ 1 trillion mark in 2023.

Market Size:

Market size of India pharmaceuticals industry is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024, and ~US$ 130 billion by 2030. According to the government data, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately US$ 50 billion with over US$ 25 billion of the value coming from exports. About 20% of the global exports in generic drugs are met by India.

India is among the top 12 destinations for biotechnology worldwide and 3rd largest destination for biotechnology in Asia Pacific. In 2022, Indias Biotechnology industry has crossed US$ 80.12 billion, growing 14% from the previous year.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has seen a massive expansion over the last few years and is expected to reach about 13% of the size of the global pharma market while enhancing its quality, affordability, and innovation.

The biosimilars market in India is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% to become US$ 12 billion by 2025. This would represent almost 20% of the total pharmaceutical market in India.

India is the 3rd largest producer of API accounting for an 8% share of the Global API Industry. About 500+ different APIs are manufactured in India, and it contributes 57% of APIs to prequalified list of the WHO.

The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be US$ 11 billion and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%.

Indian pharma companies have a substantial share in the prescription market in the US and EU. The largest number of FDA-approved plants outside the US is in India.

According to the Indian Economic Survey 2021, the domestic market is expected to grow 3x in the next decade. Indias domestic pharmaceutical market stood at US$ 42 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and further expand to reach US$ 120-130 billion by 2030. Indias biotechnology industry comprises biopharmaceuticals, bio-services, bio-agriculture, bio-industry, and bioinformatics. The Indian biotechnology industry was valued at US$ 70.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025. Indias medical devices market stood at US$ 10.36 billion in FY20. The market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 37% from 2020 to 2025 to reach US$ 50 billion. As of August 2021, CARE Ratings expect Indias pharmaceutical business to develop at an annual rate of ~11% over the next two years to reach more than US$ 60 billion in value.

In the global pharmaceuticals sector, India is a significant and rising player. India is the worlds largest supplier of generic medications, accounting for 20% of the worldwide supply by volume and supplying about 60% of the global vaccination demand. The Indian pharmaceutical sector is worth US$ 42 billion worldwide. In August 2021, the Indian pharmaceutical market increased at 17.7% annually, up from 13.7% in July 2020. According to India Ratings & Research, the Indian pharmaceutical market revenue is expected to be over 12% Y-o-Y in FY22.

Road Ahead:

The pharmaceutical industry in India is a significant part of the nations foreign trade and offers lucrative potential for investors. Millions of people around the world receive affordable and inexpensive generic medications from India, which also runs a sizable number of plants that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Among nations that produce pharmaceuticals, India has long held the top spot. Medicine spending in India is projected to grow 9-12% over the next five years, leading India to become one of the top 10 countries in terms of medicine spending. Going forward, better growth in domestic sales would also depend on the ability of companies to align their product portfolio towards chronic therapies for diseases such as such as cardiovascular, anti-diabetes, anti-depressants and anti-cancers, which are on the rise. The Indian Government has taken many steps to reduce costs and bring down healthcare expenses. The National Health Protection Scheme, which aims to offer universal healthcare, the ageing population, the rise in chronic diseases, and other government programmes, including the opening of pharmacies that offer inexpensive generic medications, should all contribute to boost the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Speedy introduction of generic drugs into the market has remained in focus and is expected to benefit the Indian pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the thrust on rural health programmes, lifesaving drugs and preventive vaccines also augurs well for the pharmaceutical companies.

Source: www.ibef.org

Business Overview

Our Company is currently engaged in the business of selling various products in the categories ranging from pharmaceutical products, consumer durables to ayurvedic personal care products.

Companys major focus area is pharmaceutical, sexual wellness, energy revitalization and personal care products. Changing lifestyle and awareness of health and wellness is increasing demand for sexual wellness and energy revitalization products. Current product portfolio is concentrated on pharma and ayurvedic products. Recently, our company newly launched Dava Discount - Dava Discount is supplying all the pharmaceutical products throughout the country with its Dava Discount franchisee. Our business objective is to provide all branded medicines at a discounted/reasonable/competitive price.

Rajnish wellness has PAN India presence. Company runs on asset light model and owns all the brands unders its name. Rajnish is sourcing its all products from dedicated manufacturers since inception. It has outsourced all its manufacturing needs to various suppliers who are expert in particular product in India which enables company to adhere to the required specifications and quality in stipulated time.

Rajnish Wellness Limited has started the franchise model under the new brand name "DAVA DISCOUNT". Company has entered into multiple franchise agreement across India. Having foreseen the business opportunities and rapid increase in the number of people using internet as a platform for their buying their medicines and other healthcare and personal care products we came up with an idea of DAVA DISCOUNT. We also continue to have a tie up with various e-commerce websites like snapdeal.com, indiamart.com, clickoncare.com, lovenaturalremedies.com, ayurvedmart.com and fineyog.com etc. to sell the products.

Our Promoter Mr. Rajnishkumar Surendraprasad Singh is responsible for the tremendous growth achieved by our Company in the past. With the experience and knowledge of our promoter about the advertising, marketing, branding, direct and retail selling etc., we were able to grow our turnover in leaps and bounds. Our Promoters unique ideas and innovative solutions to the various operational activities along with the team are the main strength of our Company.

DAVA DISCOUNT

A BRAND OF RAJNISH WELLNESS LIMITED

"THE CONCEPT"

Dava Discount is offering the business opportunities in domestic horizon covering all the state of the country. Dava Discount is supplying all the pharmaceutical products throughout the country with its Dava Discount franchisee. Our business objective is to

provide all branded medicines at a discounted price. Dava Discount franchisee assures you best of services for effective and unique marketing skills in the territory or pin code chosen by you and ensures timely supply of branded medicines at competitive prices.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has robust internal controls systems (including Internal Financial Controls) that facilitates efficiency, reliability and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial and management information. The internal control system ensures compliance with all applicable laws and regulations facilitates optimum utilization of resources and protect the Companys assets and investors interests. The Companys well-defined organizational structure, documented policy guidelines, defined authority matrix and internal controls ensure efficiency of operations, compliance with internal policies and applicable laws and regulations as well as protection of resources.. The Audit Committee of the Board regularly reviews significant audit findings of the Internal Audit system covering operational, financial and other areas.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk Management is an on-going process. Effective risk management is therefore critical to any organizational success. Globalization with increasing integration of markets, newer and more complex products and transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework has exposed organizations to and integrated approach to risk management. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success. The sustainability of the business is derived from the following:

• Identification of the diverse risks faced by the Company.

• The evolution of appropriate systems and processes to measure and monitor them.

• Risk Management through appropriate mitigation strategies within the policy framework.

• Reporting these risk mitigation results to the appropriate managerial levels.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion & Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statement and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws & regulations. Actual result may vary from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Companys operations are significant changes in political and economic environment in India, tax laws, exchange rate fluctuation and related factors.