Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To augment the financial resources of the Company via funds raising by way of issue of equity shares/convertible instruments/other securities through preferential allotment right issue QIPs ADR GDR FCCB or any other method or combination thereof in one or more trenches Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajnish Wellness Limited held today i.e. Thursday, 26th December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/12/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th 2024. Please find attached copy of Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. October 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Rajnish Wellness Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 27 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact inter alia business(es) as specified in the attached file. In continuation to our submission on 21st August, 2024, regarding holding of the board meeting of Rajnish Wellness Limited (the Company) and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered, approved and recommended the business items as provided in the attached file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. Kindly take the same on your records. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results/Statement and Cash flow statement of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 19th April, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Separate Board Meeting of Independent Directors to be held on Monday 11th March 2024. Outcome of The Separate Meeting of Independent Directors of The Company Held on Monday, March 11th, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the following items: 1. To approve the Postal Ballot Notice along with Explanatory Statements. 2. To appoint Scrutinizer for Postal Ballot process under section 110 of the Companies Act 2013. 3. Any other Matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024