The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 is scheduled to be convened on Thursday, 10th August, 2023 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 05th August, 2023 to 10th August, 2023, both days inclusive for the purpose of Dividend and Annual General Meeting of the Company. The register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 05th August, 2023 to 10th August, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and also for the purpose of Final Dividend.