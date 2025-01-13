Rama Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.66
9.66
9.66
9.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28.23
-8.84
-3.48
-6.11
Net Worth
-18.57
0.82
6.18
3.55
Minority Interest
Debt
46.28
32.78
21.79
50.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
27.71
33.6
27.97
54.32
Fixed Assets
50.57
50.81
49.14
59.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-24.33
-17.58
-21.35
-6.14
Inventories
7.01
8.91
9.57
7.05
Inventory Days
28.02
Sundry Debtors
8.17
10.4
16.31
24.02
Debtor Days
95.49
Other Current Assets
5.99
8.46
8.03
8.71
Sundry Creditors
-23.59
-32.84
-45.07
-31.51
Creditor Days
125.27
Other Current Liabilities
-21.91
-12.51
-10.19
-14.41
Cash
1.46
0.39
0.19
1.29
Total Assets
27.7
33.62
27.98
54.34

