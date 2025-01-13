iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

15.61
(2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.66

9.66

9.66

9.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28.23

-8.84

-3.48

-6.11

Net Worth

-18.57

0.82

6.18

3.55

Minority Interest

Debt

46.28

32.78

21.79

50.77

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

27.71

33.6

27.97

54.32

Fixed Assets

50.57

50.81

49.14

59.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-24.33

-17.58

-21.35

-6.14

Inventories

7.01

8.91

9.57

7.05

Inventory Days

28.02

Sundry Debtors

8.17

10.4

16.31

24.02

Debtor Days

95.49

Other Current Assets

5.99

8.46

8.03

8.71

Sundry Creditors

-23.59

-32.84

-45.07

-31.51

Creditor Days

125.27

Other Current Liabilities

-21.91

-12.51

-10.19

-14.41

Cash

1.46

0.39

0.19

1.29

Total Assets

27.7

33.62

27.98

54.34

