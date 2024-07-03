iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

16.74
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.74
  • Day's High16.74
  • 52 Wk High23
  • Prev. Close17.26
  • Day's Low16.74
  • 52 Wk Low 13.15
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-19.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rama Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

16.74

Prev. Close

17.26

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

16.74

Day's Low

16.74

52 Week's High

23

52 Week's Low

13.15

Book Value

-19.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rama Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rama Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rama Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 62.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rama Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.66

9.66

9.66

9.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-28.23

-8.84

-3.48

-6.11

Net Worth

-18.57

0.82

6.18

3.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

91.8

122.8

162.73

128.49

yoy growth (%)

-25.23

-24.53

26.64

31.57

Raw materials

-53.45

-64.45

-136.69

-123.97

As % of sales

58.21

52.48

83.99

96.47

Employee costs

-3.83

-7.81

-8.18

-7.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.3

2.01

24.79

0.01

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.31

-3.25

-3.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.5

-10.39

-0.73

-8.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.23

-24.53

26.64

31.57

Op profit growth

-38.18

-41.88

-234.34

-12.25

EBIT growth

-93.94

-74.02

-371.88

-8.5

Net profit growth

-264

-91.87

1,30,897.8

-100.08

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rama Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

MORE ABOUT Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pramod Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Duggal

Independent Director

Amarjeet Sandhu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijay Pal Singh

Non Executive Director

Sapna Agarwal

Additional Director

Gyanveer Singh

Additional Director

Vandani Vohra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Rama Paper Mills Ltd incorporated as a public limited company on December 4, 1985. The company was promoted by Pramod Agarwal and his brother Arun Goel with the main object of carrying on business of production and sale of all kinds of paper and board related products. The Company is a leading Indian Newsprint, Duplex Board, Tissue manufacturing Company, and is engaged in the manufacturing of newsprint, duplex board and writing & printing paper by recycling waste paper. They offer coated/ uncoated duplex board paper used to make small packaging/ small cartoons used by pharmaceuticals, soaps, paste, apparels, and tea industries. The products manufactured by the company include standard newsprint, deluxe newsprint, super deluxe newsprint, prime cream wove, super deluxe cream wove and deluxe cream wove.In the year 1988, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh with the initial installed capacity of 3300 Tonnes Per Annum for manufacture of duplex/triplex board (Unit I). The company subsequently enhanced to 9000 TPA.During the year 1992-93, the company diversified into manufacture of writing and printing paper by setting up Unit II with the installed capacity of 8.250 TPA. The name of the company was changed from Ram Paper Mills Ltd to Rama Paper Mills Ltd with effect from November 16, 1994. During the year 1995-96, the company also diversified into manufacture of newsprint by setting up Unit III with the installed capacity of 18.500 TPA. During
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rama Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Rama Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is ₹16.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is ₹13.15 and ₹23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rama Paper Mills Ltd?

Rama Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.84%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -19.16%, 6 Month at 7.88%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at 0.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.69 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 62.28 %

