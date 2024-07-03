SectorPaper
Open₹16.74
Prev. Close₹17.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.74
Day's Low₹16.74
52 Week's High₹23
52 Week's Low₹13.15
Book Value₹-19.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.66
9.66
9.66
9.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-28.23
-8.84
-3.48
-6.11
Net Worth
-18.57
0.82
6.18
3.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
91.8
122.8
162.73
128.49
yoy growth (%)
-25.23
-24.53
26.64
31.57
Raw materials
-53.45
-64.45
-136.69
-123.97
As % of sales
58.21
52.48
83.99
96.47
Employee costs
-3.83
-7.81
-8.18
-7.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.3
2.01
24.79
0.01
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.31
-3.25
-3.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.5
-10.39
-0.73
-8.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.23
-24.53
26.64
31.57
Op profit growth
-38.18
-41.88
-234.34
-12.25
EBIT growth
-93.94
-74.02
-371.88
-8.5
Net profit growth
-264
-91.87
1,30,897.8
-100.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Duggal
Independent Director
Amarjeet Sandhu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijay Pal Singh
Non Executive Director
Sapna Agarwal
Additional Director
Gyanveer Singh
Additional Director
Vandani Vohra
Reports by Rama Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
Rama Paper Mills Ltd incorporated as a public limited company on December 4, 1985. The company was promoted by Pramod Agarwal and his brother Arun Goel with the main object of carrying on business of production and sale of all kinds of paper and board related products. The Company is a leading Indian Newsprint, Duplex Board, Tissue manufacturing Company, and is engaged in the manufacturing of newsprint, duplex board and writing & printing paper by recycling waste paper. They offer coated/ uncoated duplex board paper used to make small packaging/ small cartoons used by pharmaceuticals, soaps, paste, apparels, and tea industries. The products manufactured by the company include standard newsprint, deluxe newsprint, super deluxe newsprint, prime cream wove, super deluxe cream wove and deluxe cream wove.In the year 1988, the company set up their first manufacturing unit at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh with the initial installed capacity of 3300 Tonnes Per Annum for manufacture of duplex/triplex board (Unit I). The company subsequently enhanced to 9000 TPA.During the year 1992-93, the company diversified into manufacture of writing and printing paper by setting up Unit II with the installed capacity of 8.250 TPA. The name of the company was changed from Ram Paper Mills Ltd to Rama Paper Mills Ltd with effect from November 16, 1994. During the year 1995-96, the company also diversified into manufacture of newsprint by setting up Unit III with the installed capacity of 18.500 TPA. During
Read More
The Rama Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is ₹16.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Paper Mills Ltd is ₹13.15 and ₹23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rama Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.84%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -19.16%, 6 Month at 7.88%, 3 Month at 0.76% and 1 Month at 0.70%.
