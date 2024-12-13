|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|21 Nov 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Rama Paper Mills Limited to be held on 13.12.2024 via VC/OAVM The company will close its share transfer books and register of members from 07.12.2024 to 13.12.2024 Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13.12.2024 via VC/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.12.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on 13th December,2024 at 01:00 PM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)
