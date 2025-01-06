Rama Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.3
2.01
24.79
0.01
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.31
-3.25
-3.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
17.5
-10.39
-0.73
-8.1
Other operating items
Operating
10.81
-11.68
20.81
-11.3
Capital expenditure
3.2
2.47
2.35
1.58
Free cash flow
14.01
-9.21
23.17
-9.72
Equity raised
-5.6
-9.63
-79.23
-79.26
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
69.4
18.22
21.21
111.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.8
-0.63
-34.85
22.67
