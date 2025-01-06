iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rama Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.74
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Rama Paper Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.3

2.01

24.79

0.01

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.31

-3.25

-3.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

17.5

-10.39

-0.73

-8.1

Other operating items

Operating

10.81

-11.68

20.81

-11.3

Capital expenditure

3.2

2.47

2.35

1.58

Free cash flow

14.01

-9.21

23.17

-9.72

Equity raised

-5.6

-9.63

-79.23

-79.26

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

69.4

18.22

21.21

111.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.8

-0.63

-34.85

22.67

Rama Paper Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rama Paper Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.