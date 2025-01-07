iifl-logo-icon 1
Rama Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.92
(-4.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

91.8

122.8

162.73

128.49

yoy growth (%)

-25.23

-24.53

26.64

31.57

Raw materials

-53.45

-64.45

-136.69

-123.97

As % of sales

58.21

52.48

83.99

96.47

Employee costs

-3.83

-7.81

-8.18

-7.99

As % of sales

4.17

6.36

5.03

6.22

Other costs

-30.66

-44.29

-7.11

-4.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.4

36.06

4.37

3.52

Operating profit

3.85

6.24

10.74

-7.99

OPM

4.2

5.08

6.6

-6.22

Depreciation

-3.38

-3.31

-3.25

-3.21

Interest expense

-3.78

-5.9

-5.68

11.22

Other income

0

4.98

22.98

0

Profit before tax

-3.3

2.01

24.79

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.3

2.01

24.79

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.3

2.01

24.79

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-264

-91.87

1,30,897.8

-100.08

NPM

-3.59

1.63

15.23

0.01

