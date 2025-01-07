Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
91.8
122.8
162.73
128.49
yoy growth (%)
-25.23
-24.53
26.64
31.57
Raw materials
-53.45
-64.45
-136.69
-123.97
As % of sales
58.21
52.48
83.99
96.47
Employee costs
-3.83
-7.81
-8.18
-7.99
As % of sales
4.17
6.36
5.03
6.22
Other costs
-30.66
-44.29
-7.11
-4.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.4
36.06
4.37
3.52
Operating profit
3.85
6.24
10.74
-7.99
OPM
4.2
5.08
6.6
-6.22
Depreciation
-3.38
-3.31
-3.25
-3.21
Interest expense
-3.78
-5.9
-5.68
11.22
Other income
0
4.98
22.98
0
Profit before tax
-3.3
2.01
24.79
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.3
2.01
24.79
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.3
2.01
24.79
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-264
-91.87
1,30,897.8
-100.08
NPM
-3.59
1.63
15.23
0.01
