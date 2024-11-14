Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the period ended on 30.09.2024

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the period ended on 30.06.2024 The Board meeting held today discussed the following matters: 1. Approved and taken on record the Un audited Standalone Financial Results under IND AS for the quarter and year ended as on June, 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Certificate taken from the auditor on the un audited financial statements. 2. Approved and taken on record the Cost Audit Report for the Financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter as permitted by the Chair.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 23 May 2024

RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024. This is furtherance to Board Meeting held today i.e. 30.05.2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended as at 31.03.2024. In this respect, please be informed that there are certain clarifications asked by the Board Members of the Company which needs further discussions amongst them and due to time constraint, the Board Members have adjourned the Board Meeting to 4th June, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. Hence, the Company is unable to declare the Financial Results today and the same will be done soon and uploaded. Please take the same on records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results under IND AS for the quarter and year ended as on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Change in Directorship of the Company. RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider the appointment of Ms. Chandni Dassani (DIN:07831405) as an Independent Director on the Board of Director of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Ms. Nishal Jain (DIN:06934656) as an Independent Director on the Board of Director of the Company. 3. To consider the resignation of Mr. Vijay Pal Singh (DIN: 08375397) and Mrs. Amarjeet Sandhu (DIN: 06890798) 4. Any other matter as permitted by chair. We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall not be conducted due to non-availability of quorum. This meeting has been now adjourned and rescheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 04:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/03/2024) With reference to our letter dated 16 March, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024. We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall not be conducted due to non-availability of quorum on 23rd March, 2024 and now stands cancelled. All agenda items will be addressed at the Board of Directors Meeting which will be scheduled and informed to the Exchange later. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

RAMA PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the appointment of Ms. Chandni Dassani (DIN:07831405) as an Independent Director on the Board of Director of the Company. 2. To consider the appointment of Ms. Nishal Jain (DIN:06934656) as an Independent Director on the Board of Director of the Company. 3. To consider the resignation of Mr. Vijay Pal Singh (DIN: 08375397) and Mrs. Amarjeet Sandhu (DIN: 06890798) 4. Any other matter as permitted by chair. We hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall not be conducted due to non-availability of quorum. This meeting has been now adjourned and rescheduled to be held on Saturday 23rd March 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024