|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|ANNUAL REPORT OF RAAMA PAPER MILLS LIMITED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING ON 31ST MARCH 2024 Scrutinizer Report for the 39th Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024) Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
