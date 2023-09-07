Rama Paper Mills Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE -C

Managements discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations include forwardlooking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot assure that these assumptions and expectations are accurate. Although the Management has considered future risks as part of the discussions, future uncertainties are not limited to Management perceptions.

OVERVIEW

The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under historical cost convention on the accrual basis as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) (to the extend notified) and the guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter. The company has adopted all the Ind AS Standards w.e.f April 01, 2017, the same being the transition date and adoption was carried out in accordance with Ind AS 101.

Accordingly, Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Previous periods figures (i.e. prepared in accordance with GAAP) have been restated as per Ind AS to make them comparable. The management of RAAMA PAPER MILLS LIMITED accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements

SALES

During the year ended 31st March, 2023, your Company has gross sales of Rs. 770,465,118 as compared to Rs. 794,150,544 during the previous year.

INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS

Changing economic and business conditions, rapid technology, innovation and adoption and globalization are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Companies in this environment are now focusing even more on their business objectives such as revenue growth, profitability and asset efficiency.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREAT, OUTLOOK & AREA OF CONCERN

Growth in the Indian economy and demand creates unprecedented opportunities for company to invest significantly in each of its core businesses.

Outlook for the overall industries is positive. In keeping with the philosophy of continuous consumer centric approach which is the hall mark of any organization, several developmental activities have been planned for the next fiscal year.

RISK MANAGEMENT & CONCERNS

Risk in cost of raw materials, environmental liabilities, tax laws, labour relations, litigation and significant changes in the Global political and economical environment exert tremendous influence on the performance of the company. The Company has laid down procedures to inform Board Members about the risk assessment and minimization procedures.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company believes that the employees are the backbone of the Company. Congenial and safe work atmosphere, appropriate recognition and rewards, constant communication, focus on meeting customer needs and change management through training are the hallmarks for development of human resources of the company. Every employee is aware of the challenges posed by the current economic environment. Employee morale has remained high even during difficult times. The employees have co-opted fully with the management in implementing changes as required by the market. And it is providing an opportunity to all the employees to utilize their full potential and grow in the Organization. There was no strike or labour unrest during the last financial year.

There are approx. 225 employees in the company as on 31st March, 2023.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business. These systems are designed to ensure that all the assets of the company are safeguarded and protected against any loss and that all the transactions are properly authorized recorded and reported.

The internal audit is entrusted to M/s GR Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraisal of risks and business practices.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Board of Directors has framed a policy which ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, safeguarding of its assets, to provide greater assurance regarding prevention and detection of frauds and accuracy and completeness of the accounting records of the company.

Further your company has adequate internal financial control with reference to its financial statements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain Statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis" describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. These Statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risk Uncertainties. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include changes in Govt. regulations, tax regimes, economic developments and other factors such as litigation. The company does not undertake to update these statements.

SIGNIFICANT KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations thereof-

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Change in %age Inventory Turnover 0.97 0.93 4.19% Current Ratio 0.38 0.50 -22.94 Debt Equity Ratio 1.55 0.13 1061.42 Net Proft Margin (%) -2.10 0.97 -316.70

1. Inventory Turnover Ratio

Inventory turnover ratio is the rate at which a company replaces inventory in a given period due to sales. Calculating inventory turnover helps businesses make better pricing, manufacturing, marketing, and purchasing decisions. Well-managed inventory levels show that a companys sales are at the desired level, and costs are controlled. The inventory turnover ratio is a measure of how well a company generates sales from its inventory.

The higher the inventory turnover, the better, since high inventory turnover typically means a company is selling goods quickly, and there is considerable demand for their products.

2. Current Ratio

The current ratio measures a companys ability to pay current, or short-term, liabilities (debts and payables) with its current, or short-term, assets, such as cash, inventory, and receivables.

The higher the current ratio, the more capable a company is of paying its obligations because it has a larger proportion of short-term asset value relative to the value of its short-term liabilities.

3. Debt Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity ratio shows the proportion of equity and debt a company is using to finance its assets and signals the extent to which shareholders equity can fulfil obligations to creditors, in the event of a business decline.

A low debt-to-equity ratio indicates a lower amount of financing by debt via lenders, versus funding through equity via shareholders. A higher ratio indicates that the company is getting more of its financing by borrowing money, which subjects the company to potential risk if debt levels are too high.

4. Net Profit Margin (%)

Net profit margin measures how much net income is generated as a percentage of revenues received. Net profit margin is one of the most important indicators of a companys overall financial health. Net profit margin is one of the most important indicators of a companys financial health. By tracking increases and decreases in its net profit margin, a company can assess whether current practices are working and forecast profits based on revenues.

A high net profit margin means that a company is able to effectively control its costs and/or provide goods or services at a price significantly higher than its costs.

