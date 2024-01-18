|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Nov 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|The company will close its share transfer books and register of members from 07.12.2024 to 13.12.2024
|BookCloser
|9 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|ANNUAL REPORT OF RAAMA PAPER MILLS LIMITED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING ON 31ST MARCH 2024
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
