Rane Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.9
5
10.63
0.37
Other operating items
Operating
1.9
5
10.63
0.37
Capital expenditure
0.34
-7.09
40.01
0.55
Free cash flow
2.25
-2.09
50.64
0.93
Equity raised
723.6
636.24
571.68
534.7
Investing
50.22
20.97
-3.74
19.34
Financing
13.18
-11.81
27
0
Dividends paid
20.7
12.13
14.28
10.71
Net in cash
809.95
655.45
659.86
565.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.