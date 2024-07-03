Rane Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
916.5
830.85
870.19
837.04
928.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
916.5
830.85
870.19
837.04
928.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
221.71
10.37
20.73
18.97
18.3
Total Income
1,138.21
841.22
890.92
856.01
946.43
Total Expenditure
835.27
757.63
793.87
746.85
940.03
PBIDT
302.94
83.59
97.05
109.16
6.4
Interest
19.92
17.45
17.38
18.28
17.12
PBDT
283.02
66.14
79.67
90.88
-10.72
Depreciation
35.12
33.49
34.6
32.1
34.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.59
10.85
9.05
5.95
9.72
Deferred Tax
43.91
2.3
-2.39
4.8
-106.46
Reported Profit After Tax
185.4
19.5
38.41
48.03
51.07
Minority Interest After NP
7.72
6.38
7.01
9.07
10.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
177.68
13.12
31.4
38.96
40.64
Extra-ordinary Items
159.67
0.11
-5.61
0
-72.45
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.01
13.01
37.01
38.96
113.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
124.44
9.19
21.99
27.28
28.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.05
10.06
11.15
13.04
0.68
PBDTM(%)
30.88
7.96
9.15
10.85
-1.15
PATM(%)
20.22
2.34
4.41
5.73
5.5
