Summary

Rane Holdings Limited(RHL) (Erstwhile known as Rane Madras Ltd) is the holding company whose main activity is investing in Rane Group Companies that are engaged primarily in the manufacturing/marketing of components and providing technological services for the transportation industry, mainly the automotive sector. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, Germany. The company distributes auto ancillaries of international giants like General Motors, Reynold and American Autos. RML floated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Rane Power Steering (RPSL), in technical collaboration with TRW, US, to manufacture power steering systems used in heavy vehicles and luxury passenger cars.The manual rack and pinion steering gear facility at Pondicherry commenced trial production in the first quarter of 1996. The joint venture company TRW Rane Occupants Restriants for the manufacture of occupant restriant systems viz., seat belts has completed the erection of plant and machinery and the orders have also been received. During 1996-97, RML entered into a joint venture with NSK, Japan and Torrington Company, U.S., for the manufacture of energy absorbing steering columns at Vallancherry, Tamil Nadu. In 2000-01 installed capacity of Steering Gear Products have increased to 464400 No p.a. when compared to previous year of 459000 No.In 20

Read More