SectorFinance
Open₹1,810
Prev. Close₹1,787
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.71
Day's High₹1,810
Day's Low₹1,735
52 Week's High₹2,458.7
52 Week's Low₹1,020.1
Book Value₹441.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,477.58
P/E34.14
EPS52.32
Divi. Yield1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
563.57
522.08
491.15
454.28
Net Worth
577.85
536.36
505.43
468.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.9
5
10.63
0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,529.82
3,508.33
2,677.3
2,035.36
2,155.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,529.82
3,508.33
2,677.3
2,035.36
2,155.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.63
29.13
78.24
43.89
28.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
L Ganesh
Vice Chairman & Joint MD
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C Siva
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Sumantran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
Chairman Emeritus
L Lakshman
Independent Director
Brinda Jagirdar
Independent Director
M M Murugappan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rane Holdings Ltd
Summary
Rane Holdings Limited(RHL) (Erstwhile known as Rane Madras Ltd) is the holding company whose main activity is investing in Rane Group Companies that are engaged primarily in the manufacturing/marketing of components and providing technological services for the transportation industry, mainly the automotive sector. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, Germany. The company distributes auto ancillaries of international giants like General Motors, Reynold and American Autos. RML floated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Rane Power Steering (RPSL), in technical collaboration with TRW, US, to manufacture power steering systems used in heavy vehicles and luxury passenger cars.The manual rack and pinion steering gear facility at Pondicherry commenced trial production in the first quarter of 1996. The joint venture company TRW Rane Occupants Restriants for the manufacture of occupant restriant systems viz., seat belts has completed the erection of plant and machinery and the orders have also been received. During 1996-97, RML entered into a joint venture with NSK, Japan and Torrington Company, U.S., for the manufacture of energy absorbing steering columns at Vallancherry, Tamil Nadu. In 2000-01 installed capacity of Steering Gear Products have increased to 464400 No p.a. when compared to previous year of 459000 No.In 20
Read More
The Rane Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1735 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Holdings Ltd is ₹2477.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rane Holdings Ltd is 34.14 and 4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Holdings Ltd is ₹1020.1 and ₹2458.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rane Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 42.59%, 1 Year at 37.44%, 6 Month at 1.30%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at -4.15%.
