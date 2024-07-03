iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane Holdings Ltd Share Price

1,735
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:49 AM

  • Open1,810
  • Day's High1,810
  • 52 Wk High2,458.7
  • Prev. Close1,787
  • Day's Low1,735
  • 52 Wk Low 1,020.1
  • Turnover (lac)37.71
  • P/E34.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value441.79
  • EPS52.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,477.58
  • Div. Yield1.4
No Records Found

Rane Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,810

Prev. Close

1,787

Turnover(Lac.)

37.71

Day's High

1,810

Day's Low

1,735

52 Week's High

2,458.7

52 Week's Low

1,020.1

Book Value

441.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,477.58

P/E

34.14

EPS

52.32

Divi. Yield

1.4

Rane Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 25

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

Rane Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rane Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.08%

Foreign: 24.08%

Indian: 22.46%

Non-Promoter- 4.06%

Institutions: 4.06%

Non-Institutions: 49.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rane Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

14.28

14.28

14.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

563.57

522.08

491.15

454.28

Net Worth

577.85

536.36

505.43

468.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.9

5

10.63

0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,529.82

3,508.33

2,677.3

2,035.36

2,155.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,529.82

3,508.33

2,677.3

2,035.36

2,155.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.63

29.13

78.24

43.89

28.76

Rane Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rane Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

L Ganesh

Vice Chairman & Joint MD

Harish Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C Siva

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Sumantran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradip Kumar Bishnoi

Chairman Emeritus

L Lakshman

Independent Director

Brinda Jagirdar

Independent Director

M M Murugappan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rane Holdings Ltd

Summary

Rane Holdings Limited(RHL) (Erstwhile known as Rane Madras Ltd) is the holding company whose main activity is investing in Rane Group Companies that are engaged primarily in the manufacturing/marketing of components and providing technological services for the transportation industry, mainly the automotive sector. The company has two main product lines -- Tie Rod Ends (TREs) and Steering Gears (SGs) used in steering systems of four-wheelers. Production of TREs, in Madras, is in technical collaboration with TRW Ehrenreich, Germany. The company distributes auto ancillaries of international giants like General Motors, Reynold and American Autos. RML floated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Rane Power Steering (RPSL), in technical collaboration with TRW, US, to manufacture power steering systems used in heavy vehicles and luxury passenger cars.The manual rack and pinion steering gear facility at Pondicherry commenced trial production in the first quarter of 1996. The joint venture company TRW Rane Occupants Restriants for the manufacture of occupant restriant systems viz., seat belts has completed the erection of plant and machinery and the orders have also been received. During 1996-97, RML entered into a joint venture with NSK, Japan and Torrington Company, U.S., for the manufacture of energy absorbing steering columns at Vallancherry, Tamil Nadu. In 2000-01 installed capacity of Steering Gear Products have increased to 464400 No p.a. when compared to previous year of 459000 No.In 20
Company FAQs

What is the Rane Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Rane Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1735 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Holdings Ltd is ₹2477.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rane Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rane Holdings Ltd is 34.14 and 4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rane Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Holdings Ltd is ₹1020.1 and ₹2458.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rane Holdings Ltd?

Rane Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.72%, 3 Years at 42.59%, 1 Year at 37.44%, 6 Month at 1.30%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rane Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rane Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.55 %
Institutions - 4.07 %
Public - 49.38 %

