Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Sep 2024

RANE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from September 30 2024 to November 07 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors have approved the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) (UFR) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Limited Review Report (standalone & consolidated) results issued by the Statutory Auditors in enclosed. An Earnings Release is also enclosed. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:33 hrs (IST) and concluded at 13:29 hrs (IST)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 28 Jun 2024

RANE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from June 30 2024 to August 04 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (ii)re-constituted the Audit and Risk Management Committee(s) w.e.f. August 03, 2024. (iii)approved the re-appointment of Mr. Harish Lakshman (DIN:00012602), Vice-Chairman as Joint Managing Director for a period of 5 years subject to approval of members through Postal Ballot. (iv) approved the notice of Postal Ballot to members, in connection with the aforementioned re-appointment. The meeting of the Board commenced at 11:35 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:55 hrs (IST).

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 01, 2024 (i) approved a Settlement Agreement with NSK Ltd., Japan for and (ii) providing of corporate guarantee / shortfall undertaking in connection with Loans by Banks / Financial Institutions to Rane NSK Steering Systems Private Limited Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 01, 2024 have approved execution of SPA towards acquisition of balance 51% equity stake in JV Co. Rane NSK Steering Systems Private Limited from JV Partner NSK Ltd., Japan. A Press Release in enclosed. On completion RNSS will become a wholly owned subsidiary. Board Meeting commenced at 11:15 (IST) and ended at 11:45 (IST)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 29 Mar 2024

RANE HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from March 31 2024 to May 17 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. RANE HOLDINGS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors on May 15, 2024 which is to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 shall also consider a proposal to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24 and fix record date for the same. In accordance with Rane lnsiders code, the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters, Directors, other connected persons and designated employees of the company till May 17, 2024 or 48 hours after conclusion of the Board meeting, or any adjournment or reschedulement thereof, whichever is later. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, approved: (i) audited financial results along with Independent Auditors Report and a declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for year ended March 31, 2024. (ii) convening 88th AGM to be held on August 02, 2024 (Friday) (iii) cut-off for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 26, 2024 (iv) Appointment of M M Murugappan (DIN: 00170478) as an Independent Director w.e.f. August 02, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. (v) proposal to appoint Pradip Kumar Bishnoi (DIN:00732640) as an Independent Director w.e.f. August 02, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders. (vi) Cessation of MAP Sridhar Kumar, CFO w.e.f. June 30, 2024 and appointment of J Ananth as CFO w.e.f. July 01, 2024 Meeting start time 12:00 end time 14:40 Rane Holdings Limited has informed exchange about the Date of payment of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Dec 2023