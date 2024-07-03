Rane Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,659.63
2,570.68
1,893.92
1,364.74
1,609.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,659.63
2,570.68
1,893.92
1,364.74
1,609.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
51.48
Other Income
50.9
82
89.88
49.66
20.35
Total Income
2,710.53
2,652.68
1,983.8
1,414.4
1,681.23
Total Expenditure
2,523.54
2,383.75
1,797.17
1,321.3
1,555.13
PBIDT
186.99
268.93
186.63
93.1
126.11
Interest
53.96
32.77
26.02
32.68
38.82
PBDT
133.03
236.16
160.61
60.42
87.28
Depreciation
102.4
101.83
95.42
89.03
93.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.04
48.41
27.89
16.08
24.85
Deferred Tax
-101.61
-9.45
-10.53
-4.67
-24.59
Reported Profit After Tax
111.2
95.37
47.83
-40.02
-6.55
Minority Interest After NP
18.83
14.25
4.99
-11.77
-4.81
Net Profit after Minority Interest
92.37
81.12
42.84
-28.25
-1.74
Extra-ordinary Items
-31.95
-4.66
23.77
9.93
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
124.32
85.78
19.07
-38.18
-1.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
64.68
56.81
30
-19.79
-1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
40
Equity
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
14.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.03
10.46
9.85
6.82
7.83
PBDTM(%)
5
9.18
8.48
4.42
5.42
PATM(%)
4.18
3.7
2.52
-2.93
-0.4
