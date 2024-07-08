iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane Holdings Ltd AGM

1,652.5
(8.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Rane Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 202415 May 2024
Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on August 02, 2024 (Friday) at 14:00 hrs through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The record date for the purpose of dividend is July 26, 2024. The Eighty Eight Annual General Meeting (88th AGM) is scheduled to be held on August 02, 2024 at 14:00 hrs IST through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing e-voting services and VC/OAVM facility for this AGM. The Notice of the 88th AGM dated May 15, 2024 is being sent to the shareholders of the Company, is enclosed herewith and the same is also available on the website of the Company www.ranegroup.com Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.07.2024) We wish to inform you that the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held on Friday, August 02, 2024 at 14:00 hrs (IST) through VC / OAVM. In this regard, we furnish the following: 1. Summary of Proceedings of 88th AGM 2. Voting Results 3. Consolidated report of the scrunitizer dated August 02, 2024. The AGM concluded at 14:49 hrs. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

