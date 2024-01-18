This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: recommended a dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 88th AGM of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid/dispatched on August 12, 2024 (Monday) to the eligible shareholders. The record date for the purpose of dividend is July 26, 2024. The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched on August 12, 2024 (Monday) to the eligible shareholders.