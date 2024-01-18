|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|25
|250
|Final
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: recommended a dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of members at the ensuing 88th AGM of the Company. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid/dispatched on August 12, 2024 (Monday) to the eligible shareholders. The record date for the purpose of dividend is July 26, 2024. The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched on August 12, 2024 (Monday) to the eligible shareholders.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.