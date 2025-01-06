iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.1
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd

Ranjeet Mechatr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.92

1.61

1.33

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.29

-0.43

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.24

-0.42

-0.43

Working capital

1.99

3.99

4.93

6.16

Other operating items

Operating

1.86

4.37

5.68

6.77

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.72

0.92

Free cash flow

1.87

4.37

4.96

7.69

Equity raised

10.82

9.47

11.63

1.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.41

10.92

7.8

12.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.1

24.76

24.4

21.92

Ranjeet Mechatr. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.