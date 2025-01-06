Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.92
1.61
1.33
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.29
-0.43
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.24
-0.42
-0.43
Working capital
1.99
3.99
4.93
6.16
Other operating items
Operating
1.86
4.37
5.68
6.77
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.72
0.92
Free cash flow
1.87
4.37
4.96
7.69
Equity raised
10.82
9.47
11.63
1.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.41
10.92
7.8
12.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.1
24.76
24.4
21.92
No Record Found
