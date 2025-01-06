Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.56
34.91
32.78
17.78
yoy growth (%)
-18.19
6.49
84.35
-29.58
Raw materials
-24.7
-29.81
-27.03
-12.94
As % of sales
86.5
85.4
82.46
72.82
Employee costs
-1.07
-1.56
-1.6
-1.5
As % of sales
3.75
4.46
4.89
8.48
Other costs
-1
-0.91
-1.09
-0.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.51
2.61
3.32
3.37
Operating profit
1.77
2.62
3.05
2.72
OPM
6.22
7.51
9.31
15.32
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.29
-0.43
-0.28
Interest expense
-1.52
-1.69
-1.54
-1.36
Other income
0.12
0.28
0.53
0.25
Profit before tax
0.16
0.92
1.61
1.33
Taxes
-0.07
-0.24
-0.42
-0.43
Tax rate
-47.33
-26.75
-26.09
-32.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.67
1.19
0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
0.67
1.19
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-87.06
-43.09
32.32
457.66
NPM
0.3
1.94
3.63
5.06
