Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.1
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.56

34.91

32.78

17.78

yoy growth (%)

-18.19

6.49

84.35

-29.58

Raw materials

-24.7

-29.81

-27.03

-12.94

As % of sales

86.5

85.4

82.46

72.82

Employee costs

-1.07

-1.56

-1.6

-1.5

As % of sales

3.75

4.46

4.89

8.48

Other costs

-1

-0.91

-1.09

-0.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.51

2.61

3.32

3.37

Operating profit

1.77

2.62

3.05

2.72

OPM

6.22

7.51

9.31

15.32

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.29

-0.43

-0.28

Interest expense

-1.52

-1.69

-1.54

-1.36

Other income

0.12

0.28

0.53

0.25

Profit before tax

0.16

0.92

1.61

1.33

Taxes

-0.07

-0.24

-0.42

-0.43

Tax rate

-47.33

-26.75

-26.09

-32.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.67

1.19

0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

0.67

1.19

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-87.06

-43.09

32.32

457.66

NPM

0.3

1.94

3.63

5.06

