SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹37.55
Prev. Close₹35.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.41
Day's High₹37.58
Day's Low₹34.1
52 Week's High₹74.35
52 Week's Low₹27.28
Book Value₹20.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.1
P/E275.38
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
6.6
6.6
6.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.24
6.71
6
5.5
Net Worth
20.24
13.31
12.6
12.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
28.56
34.91
32.78
17.78
yoy growth (%)
-18.19
6.49
84.35
-29.58
Raw materials
-24.7
-29.81
-27.03
-12.94
As % of sales
86.5
85.4
82.46
72.82
Employee costs
-1.07
-1.56
-1.6
-1.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.92
1.61
1.33
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.29
-0.43
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.24
-0.42
-0.43
Working capital
1.99
3.99
4.93
6.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.19
6.49
84.35
-29.58
Op profit growth
-32.24
-14.03
12.07
57.34
EBIT growth
-35.55
-17.03
16.97
87.74
Net profit growth
-87.06
-43.09
32.32
457.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Vallabhbhai Swadia
Whole-time Director
Devarshi Rakesh Swadia
Executive Director
Nitaben Rakesh Swadia
Independent Director
Kunal Sudhirbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Bhavinkumar O Kachhchhava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd
Summary
Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ranjeet Electric Private Limited at Ahmedabad on June 10, 1993. Later on, the name of the Company was changed from Ranjeet Electric Private Limited to Ranjeet Mechatronics Private Limited on February 3, 2016. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, the name was changed to Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of Indias fastest growing Pipe Fabrication & Jointing Provider (MS, GI, SS, CS, FRP, GRE, DI, CPVC, UPVC, PP, CI, HDPE), Fire Protection System, Safety System, Security & Automation Solution Provider Company with Presence in almost all major cities of India. At present, the Company is providing specialized firefighting solutions as a system integrator. Its expertise is to provide end to end solution in the installation, designing, commission, testing, implementation, management and operational support for technology - based security and fire solutions.In the year 1949, Late Shree Vallabbhai B. Swadia, father of one of the Promoter Mr. Rakesh V. Swadia, established a firm called M/s. Ranjeet Electric and Engineering Corporation. The firm was established post independence as authorized distributors of companies engaged in the irrigation system. The firm was basically authorized dealer of electric motor pumps and related spares. Mr. Rakesh Swadia joined the business of his father at an early age and s
Read More
The Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is ₹34.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is 275.38 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is ₹27.28 and ₹74.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.45%, 3 Years at 83.44%, 1 Year at -15.80%, 6 Month at 7.51%, 3 Month at 13.47% and 1 Month at 15.48%.
