Summary

Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ranjeet Electric Private Limited at Ahmedabad on June 10, 1993. Later on, the name of the Company was changed from Ranjeet Electric Private Limited to Ranjeet Mechatronics Private Limited on February 3, 2016. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, the name was changed to Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of Indias fastest growing Pipe Fabrication & Jointing Provider (MS, GI, SS, CS, FRP, GRE, DI, CPVC, UPVC, PP, CI, HDPE), Fire Protection System, Safety System, Security & Automation Solution Provider Company with Presence in almost all major cities of India. At present, the Company is providing specialized firefighting solutions as a system integrator. Its expertise is to provide end to end solution in the installation, designing, commission, testing, implementation, management and operational support for technology - based security and fire solutions.In the year 1949, Late Shree Vallabbhai B. Swadia, father of one of the Promoter Mr. Rakesh V. Swadia, established a firm called M/s. Ranjeet Electric and Engineering Corporation. The firm was established post independence as authorized distributors of companies engaged in the irrigation system. The firm was basically authorized dealer of electric motor pumps and related spares. Mr. Rakesh Swadia joined the business of his father at an early age and s

