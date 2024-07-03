iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Share Price

34.1
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.55
  • Day's High37.58
  • 52 Wk High74.35
  • Prev. Close35.8
  • Day's Low34.1
  • 52 Wk Low 27.28
  • Turnover (lac)3.41
  • P/E275.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.23
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

37.55

Prev. Close

35.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3.41

Day's High

37.58

Day's Low

34.1

52 Week's High

74.35

52 Week's Low

27.28

Book Value

20.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.1

P/E

275.38

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.10%

Non-Promoter- 31.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

6.6

6.6

6.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.24

6.71

6

5.5

Net Worth

20.24

13.31

12.6

12.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

28.56

34.91

32.78

17.78

yoy growth (%)

-18.19

6.49

84.35

-29.58

Raw materials

-24.7

-29.81

-27.03

-12.94

As % of sales

86.5

85.4

82.46

72.82

Employee costs

-1.07

-1.56

-1.6

-1.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.92

1.61

1.33

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.29

-0.43

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.24

-0.42

-0.43

Working capital

1.99

3.99

4.93

6.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.19

6.49

84.35

-29.58

Op profit growth

-32.24

-14.03

12.07

57.34

EBIT growth

-35.55

-17.03

16.97

87.74

Net profit growth

-87.06

-43.09

32.32

457.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Vallabhbhai Swadia

Whole-time Director

Devarshi Rakesh Swadia

Executive Director

Nitaben Rakesh Swadia

Independent Director

Kunal Sudhirbhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Bhavinkumar O Kachhchhava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd

Summary

Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ranjeet Electric Private Limited at Ahmedabad on June 10, 1993. Later on, the name of the Company was changed from Ranjeet Electric Private Limited to Ranjeet Mechatronics Private Limited on February 3, 2016. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, the name was changed to Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of Indias fastest growing Pipe Fabrication & Jointing Provider (MS, GI, SS, CS, FRP, GRE, DI, CPVC, UPVC, PP, CI, HDPE), Fire Protection System, Safety System, Security & Automation Solution Provider Company with Presence in almost all major cities of India. At present, the Company is providing specialized firefighting solutions as a system integrator. Its expertise is to provide end to end solution in the installation, designing, commission, testing, implementation, management and operational support for technology - based security and fire solutions.In the year 1949, Late Shree Vallabbhai B. Swadia, father of one of the Promoter Mr. Rakesh V. Swadia, established a firm called M/s. Ranjeet Electric and Engineering Corporation. The firm was established post independence as authorized distributors of companies engaged in the irrigation system. The firm was basically authorized dealer of electric motor pumps and related spares. Mr. Rakesh Swadia joined the business of his father at an early age and s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd share price today?

The Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is ₹34.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is 275.38 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is ₹27.28 and ₹74.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd?

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.45%, 3 Years at 83.44%, 1 Year at -15.80%, 6 Month at 7.51%, 3 Month at 13.47% and 1 Month at 15.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.