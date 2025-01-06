Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Management Discussions

COMPANY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS SEGMENT IN WHICH IT OPERATES:

The Company was established in the year 1949 in the name of Ranjeet Electric Limited and were working as an Authorised Dealer/ Distributor for Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Brothers and Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. providing complete solution for fluid transfer.

RANJEET MECHATRONICS LIMITED, is one of Indias fastest growing Pipe Fabrication & Jointing Provider (MS, GI, SS, CS, FRP, GRE, DI, CPVC, UPVC, PP, CI, HDPE), Fire Protection System, Safety System, Security & Automation Solution Provider Company with Presence in almost all major cities of India.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT:

Fire safety engineering is the application of scientific and engineering principles to protect people and property from fire hazards. It involves the analysis of fire scenarios, the design of fire protection systems, the evaluation of fire performance of materials and structures, and the management of fire risks.

Fire safety engineering is a multidisciplinary field that requires knowledge of fire dynamics, heat transfer, combustion, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, structural mechanics, material science, human behavior, and risk assessment. Fire safety engineers work in various sectors, such as building design and construction, industrial safety, transportation safety, fire service, insurance, and regulation.

One of the primary reasons behind the growth opportunities in this industry is the strict regulations imposed by national and local governments regarding fire safety measures. As more buildings, factories, and other structures are being constructed, there is a need for trained personnel to ensure compliance with these regulations. This has created a high demand for skilled fire and safety professionals who can design, implement and maintain effective fire prevention systems.

Moreover, with increasing awareness about workplace safety among both employers and employees, companies are now investing more resources into creating safe working environments. This has led to an increase in job openings for safety experts who can conduct risk assessments, develop emergency response plans, train employees on proper safety protocols, and oversee their implementation.

Another factor contributing to the growth of this industry is the rising number of disasters caused by natural calamities or human negligence. These events have highlighted the importance of having well-trained professionals who can respond quickly and efficiently during emergencies. As a result, there has been a surge in demand for disaster management experts who possess specialized skills such as search-and-rescue operations and hazardous material handling.

In addition to traditional industries such as construction and manufacturing which require fire and safety specialists, newer sectors like IT parks, malls, hotels, hospitals are also actively hiring professionals with relevant expertise. This diversification of employment opportunities offers great scope for career advancement within this field.

FINANCIAL:

The Total revenue from operations of the Company during the Financial year 2023-24 was lower at Rs. 16,89,00,370/- against the total revenue of Rs. 39,64,77,565/- in the previous financial year 2022-23. The Total expenses of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 15,25,21,791/- against the expenses of Rs. 37,01,53,148/- in the previous financial year 2022-23.

Finance Cost during the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 1,33,92,125/- as against Rs.1,49,52,255/- in the previous financial year 2022-23. The Depreciation cost for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 13,92,947/- as against Rs.15,09,691/- for the previous financial year 2022-23.

The Profit after tax is Rs. 12,55,543/- for the financial year 2023-24 as compare to Rs. 71,16,554/- in the previous financial year 2022-23.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Your Company stood on an advantageous position by availing the opportunity of market penetration with its existing markets. Also the Company has been able to establish a secure market position by maintaining thriving customer relations and service strength.

As in normal and prevalent for any business, the Company is likely to face threat of increased competition from the local and global players operating in India.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Company sometimes provides its service by extending credit to customers with the attendant risk of payment delays and defaults. To mitigate the risk, our team ensures that service to customers are provided after evaluating their ability to meet financial commitments through allotment of specific credit limits to respective customers.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has proper and adequate systems of internal controls commensurate with its size and nature of operations to provide reasonable assurance that all assets are safeguarded, transactions are authorized, recorded & reported properly and to ascertain operating business risks, which are mitigated by regular monitoring and corrective actions. The internal control systems have been designed so as to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable and reflect a true and fair view of the state of the Company’s business.

A qualified and independent Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of Internal Control Systems as well as Internal Financial Controls and suggests improvements for strengthening them. Similarly the Internal Auditors are also monitoring the Internal Control/ Internal Financial Control Systems.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Employees are the key to achieve the Company’s objectives and strategies. Your Company considers human resource to be an important and valuable asset for the organization. Therefore, it constantly strives to attract and retain best “Talents” for the present and future business requirements and growth. The Company thankfully acknowledges their commitment, dedication and passion and sacrifices. And the Company expects their continuous guidance and support in future. The Company inspires and motivates employees and promotes teamwork, trust and confidence for the organizational growth and to attain the organizational goals. The Company is going to provide a meaningful environment which gives boost in their confidence and help to realize their potential and motivation to develop personally and professionally. The Board is reshaping the size of the employees as per the projects and business in hand.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Certain statements in the reports of the Board of Directors and Management’s Discussions and Analysis may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s strategy for growth, product development, market positioning, expenditures and financial results are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement may thus differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statement on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.