|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice calling 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company alongwith other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|19 May 2024
|Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024 Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, 23rd March 2024.
