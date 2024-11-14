iifl-logo-icon 1
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Board Meeting

33
(-3.23%)
Jan 15, 2025

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice calling 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company alongwith other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202419 May 2024
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024 Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Mar 202423 Mar 2024
Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Saturday, 23rd March 2024.

No Record Found

