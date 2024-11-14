Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice calling 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company alongwith other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 19 May 2024

Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and approval of Annual Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024 Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024