Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd Summary

Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Ranjeet Electric Private Limited at Ahmedabad on June 10, 1993. Later on, the name of the Company was changed from Ranjeet Electric Private Limited to Ranjeet Mechatronics Private Limited on February 3, 2016. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, the name was changed to Ranjeet Mechatronics Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of Indias fastest growing Pipe Fabrication & Jointing Provider (MS, GI, SS, CS, FRP, GRE, DI, CPVC, UPVC, PP, CI, HDPE), Fire Protection System, Safety System, Security & Automation Solution Provider Company with Presence in almost all major cities of India. At present, the Company is providing specialized firefighting solutions as a system integrator. Its expertise is to provide end to end solution in the installation, designing, commission, testing, implementation, management and operational support for technology - based security and fire solutions.In the year 1949, Late Shree Vallabbhai B. Swadia, father of one of the Promoter Mr. Rakesh V. Swadia, established a firm called M/s. Ranjeet Electric and Engineering Corporation. The firm was established post independence as authorized distributors of companies engaged in the irrigation system. The firm was basically authorized dealer of electric motor pumps and related spares. Mr. Rakesh Swadia joined the business of his father at an early age and started understanding the business gimmicks.Later on, the firm tied up with Kirloskar Brothers Limited and became the authorized dealer of various electric products especially electric motors pump sets and spares and also tied up with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited. The Company was working as anAuthorised Dealer/ Distributor for Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Brothers and Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. providing complete solution for fluid transfer.In the year 1993, to give a corporate shape to the firm, Late Vallabhbhai Swadia along with his wife, Late Mrs. Shantaben Vallabhbhai Swadia and Mr. Indukant V. Swadia incorporated the company - Ranjeet Electric Private Limited (REPL) at Ahmedabad. The company was incorporated with the main object to carry on the business of electrical and electrical mechanical engineers and sell supply, establish, fix and carry out and deal in industrial pumps, diesel engines, electrical motors and equipments etc.Initially, the company has obtained distributorship of agricultural engines, Industrial engines and marine engines from Kirloskar in the name of REPL. The Company was selling wide range of Domestic and Agriculture pumps, Industrial pumps, Customized and Engineered pumps, Motors, Alternators, Diesel engines which includes Domestic monoblock pumps, Borewell submersible pumps, Open well submersible pumps, End suction Bareshaft pumps, Horizontal multistage pumps, Vertical multistage pumps, Marine diesel engines, diesel generators sets etc. Our company continuously progressed by officially marketing the said products in the rural, urban as well as various industrial sectors of Gujarat.In the year 2012, the existing promoters Mr. Rakesh Swadia, Mr. Devarshi Swadia along with relatives floated the company called Himgiri Solutions Private Limited (HSPL) with the main object to carry the business of providing various essential building services such as mechanical, plumping, fire fighting, electrical safety security etc. In the year 2013, the existing promoters Mr. Rakesh Swadia, Mr. Devarshi Swadia along with relatives and others floated one more company called Destiny Zone Security Systems Private Limited (DZSSPL). On January 1, 2015, Himgiri Solutions Private Limited and Destiny Zone Security Systems Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company from April 1, 2014 through the Scheme of Amalgamation by which the entire business of Himgiri Solutions Private Limited and Destiny Zone Security Systems Private Limited was transferred to the Company . In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 4.5 Crore.