Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.06
31.31
31.31
31.31
Preference Capital
10.4
45.2
45.2
45.2
Reserves
27.61
-100.41
-256.24
-219.75
Net Worth
123.07
-23.9
-179.73
-143.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
76.8
278.41
390.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
123.07
52.9
98.68
247.38
Fixed Assets
70.35
65.91
67.37
208.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
72.91
72.91
72.91
72.91
Networking Capital
-26.8
-87.31
-43.08
-36.35
Inventories
29.59
35.07
24.99
10.64
Inventory Days
9.97
Sundry Debtors
16.26
8.09
6.8
18.73
Debtor Days
17.56
Other Current Assets
23.78
21.28
22.77
30.05
Sundry Creditors
-64.22
-58.33
-35.72
-29.83
Creditor Days
27.97
Other Current Liabilities
-32.21
-93.42
-61.92
-65.94
Cash
6.5
1.22
1.31
2.64
Total Assets
123.07
52.89
98.67
247.38
