iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

38.68
(-5.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:34:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.06

31.31

31.31

31.31

Preference Capital

10.4

45.2

45.2

45.2

Reserves

27.61

-100.41

-256.24

-219.75

Net Worth

123.07

-23.9

-179.73

-143.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

76.8

278.41

390.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

123.07

52.9

98.68

247.38

Fixed Assets

70.35

65.91

67.37

208.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.11

0.16

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

72.91

72.91

72.91

72.91

Networking Capital

-26.8

-87.31

-43.08

-36.35

Inventories

29.59

35.07

24.99

10.64

Inventory Days

9.97

Sundry Debtors

16.26

8.09

6.8

18.73

Debtor Days

17.56

Other Current Assets

23.78

21.28

22.77

30.05

Sundry Creditors

-64.22

-58.33

-35.72

-29.83

Creditor Days

27.97

Other Current Liabilities

-32.21

-93.42

-61.92

-65.94

Cash

6.5

1.22

1.31

2.64

Total Assets

123.07

52.89

98.67

247.38

Rathi Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.