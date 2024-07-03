Summary

Rathi Steel and Power Limited was incorporated on December 17, 1971. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000 tons per annum sponge iron, a steel melting shop of 5,00,000 tons per annum, pig iron of 200,000 tons per annum and captive power plant of 50 megawatts. The company markets their product steel bars under the brand RATHI.The Rathi Group was amongst the first to adopt the technology of Tor in the country from Tor Isteg Steel Corporation, Luxemberg, through the Tor-Steel Research Foundation in India. The Companys latest product Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) Steel has gained popularity in short span of time in the construction Industry.In January 11, 1972, the company started installation of rolling mill plant at Ghaziabad and in February 7, 1973, they started commercial production. In August 29, 1973, the company entered the capital market with an equity issue of 380,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. During the year 1976-77, the company set up wire rod mill. During the year 1977-78, they came under Grade A of ISI. During the year 1982-83, the company completed the expansion program for rolling lower diameters of wire rod. They expanded the installed capacity from 25,000 TPA

