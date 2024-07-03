iifl-logo-icon 1
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Share Price

40.5
(-3.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

41.05

Prev. Close

41.89

Turnover(Lac.)

58.35

Day's High

42.88

Day's Low

40.05

52 Week's High

97.81

52 Week's Low

33.08

Book Value

14.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

344.51

P/E

59

EPS

0.71

Divi. Yield

0

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.31%

Non-Promoter- 11.84%

Institutions: 11.84%

Non-Institutions: 47.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.06

31.31

31.31

31.31

Preference Capital

10.4

45.2

45.2

45.2

Reserves

27.61

-100.41

-256.24

-219.75

Net Worth

123.07

-23.9

-179.73

-143.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

389.21

37.53

350.27

350.01

yoy growth (%)

936.95

-89.28

0.07

-8.31

Raw materials

-366.22

-67.44

-312.97

-297.15

As % of sales

94.09

179.69

89.35

84.89

Employee costs

-5.21

-6.53

-9.68

-5.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.35

-25.62

-37.01

-34.67

Depreciation

-16.49

-8.5

-8.4

-18.77

Tax paid

0

0

0

-2

Working capital

11.48

-18.94

-22.8

-146.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

936.95

-89.28

0.07

-8.31

Op profit growth

-67.86

60.52

360.37

-61.08

EBIT growth

-129.27

-36.37

80.68

-56.27

Net profit growth

-98.6

-69.24

-29.49

86.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prem Narain Varshney

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhishek Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shobhita Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sangeeta Pandey

Independent Director

Sonika Sharma

Independent Director

Surbhi Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rathi Steel & Power Ltd

Summary

Rathi Steel and Power Limited was incorporated on December 17, 1971. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000 tons per annum sponge iron, a steel melting shop of 5,00,000 tons per annum, pig iron of 200,000 tons per annum and captive power plant of 50 megawatts. The company markets their product steel bars under the brand RATHI.The Rathi Group was amongst the first to adopt the technology of Tor in the country from Tor Isteg Steel Corporation, Luxemberg, through the Tor-Steel Research Foundation in India. The Companys latest product Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) Steel has gained popularity in short span of time in the construction Industry.In January 11, 1972, the company started installation of rolling mill plant at Ghaziabad and in February 7, 1973, they started commercial production. In August 29, 1973, the company entered the capital market with an equity issue of 380,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. During the year 1976-77, the company set up wire rod mill. During the year 1977-78, they came under Grade A of ISI. During the year 1982-83, the company completed the expansion program for rolling lower diameters of wire rod. They expanded the installed capacity from 25,000 TPA
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rathi Steel & Power Ltd share price today?

The Rathi Steel & Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is ₹344.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is 59 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rathi Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is ₹33.08 and ₹97.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd?

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.13%, 6 Month at -14.07%, 3 Month at -38.67% and 1 Month at -14.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.32 %
Institutions - 11.84 %
Public - 47.84 %

