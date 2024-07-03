Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹41.05
Prev. Close₹41.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹58.35
Day's High₹42.88
Day's Low₹40.05
52 Week's High₹97.81
52 Week's Low₹33.08
Book Value₹14.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)344.51
P/E59
EPS0.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.06
31.31
31.31
31.31
Preference Capital
10.4
45.2
45.2
45.2
Reserves
27.61
-100.41
-256.24
-219.75
Net Worth
123.07
-23.9
-179.73
-143.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
389.21
37.53
350.27
350.01
yoy growth (%)
936.95
-89.28
0.07
-8.31
Raw materials
-366.22
-67.44
-312.97
-297.15
As % of sales
94.09
179.69
89.35
84.89
Employee costs
-5.21
-6.53
-9.68
-5.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.35
-25.62
-37.01
-34.67
Depreciation
-16.49
-8.5
-8.4
-18.77
Tax paid
0
0
0
-2
Working capital
11.48
-18.94
-22.8
-146.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
936.95
-89.28
0.07
-8.31
Op profit growth
-67.86
60.52
360.37
-61.08
EBIT growth
-129.27
-36.37
80.68
-56.27
Net profit growth
-98.6
-69.24
-29.49
86.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prem Narain Varshney
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhishek Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shobhita Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sangeeta Pandey
Independent Director
Sonika Sharma
Independent Director
Surbhi Pareek
Reports by Rathi Steel & Power Ltd
Summary
Rathi Steel and Power Limited was incorporated on December 17, 1971. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rebars and wire rods. The company has two manufacturing units at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Sambalpur in Orissa. Their Ghaziabad Plant consists of steel rolling mills having an installed capacity of 125,000 tons per annum. Their Orissa project consists of facilities for manufacture of 300,000 tons per annum sponge iron, a steel melting shop of 5,00,000 tons per annum, pig iron of 200,000 tons per annum and captive power plant of 50 megawatts. The company markets their product steel bars under the brand RATHI.The Rathi Group was amongst the first to adopt the technology of Tor in the country from Tor Isteg Steel Corporation, Luxemberg, through the Tor-Steel Research Foundation in India. The Companys latest product Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) Steel has gained popularity in short span of time in the construction Industry.In January 11, 1972, the company started installation of rolling mill plant at Ghaziabad and in February 7, 1973, they started commercial production. In August 29, 1973, the company entered the capital market with an equity issue of 380,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. During the year 1976-77, the company set up wire rod mill. During the year 1977-78, they came under Grade A of ISI. During the year 1982-83, the company completed the expansion program for rolling lower diameters of wire rod. They expanded the installed capacity from 25,000 TPA
Read More
The Rathi Steel & Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is ₹344.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is 59 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rathi Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd is ₹33.08 and ₹97.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 29.13%, 6 Month at -14.07%, 3 Month at -38.67% and 1 Month at -14.11%.
